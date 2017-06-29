FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
After rebuke, China's Weibo to block unapproved video content
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月29日 / 凌晨5点46分 / 2 天前

After rebuke, China's Weibo to block unapproved video content

2 分钟阅读

BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - Weibo Corp, the operator of China's top microblogging site, will block unapproved video content and work more closely with state media to promote "meanstream" ideas, the firm said, following a sharp rebuke from regulators last week.

Chinese authorities have launched a broad campaign to control political opinion and formalise online surveillance mechanisms, cracking down on online content including literature, livestreaming, news and social media accounts.

Last week, the media watchdog, the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, threatened to close Weibo's video service along with two other popular services, ACFUN and iFeng.

In a statement posted on its website late on Wednesday, Weibo said it "sincerely accepted the criticism", and would immediately begin work to remove political, media and current affairs video accounts from outlets that lack a license.

Weibo added that it will strengthen cooperation with the country's top three state media outlets - Xinhua news agency, China Central Television and the People's Daily - and work to promote outlets that represent mainstream political ideas.

Unlicensed television and film content, as well as videos longer than 15 minutes, will be banned on the platform, it said.

Television and film producers in China are legally required to submit content for approval, a regulation that has increasingly targeted the country's extensive and fast-growing online film industry.

China's cyberspace authorities ordered internet companies earlier this month to close 60 popular celebrity gossip social media accounts to help "actively propagate core socialist values" and prop up "mainstream public opinion".

Shares in Weibo and Sina Corp, which has a stake in Weibo, have fallen since the watchdog issued its warning last week, but are still up nearly 160 percent over the last year.

Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

