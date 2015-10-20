UPDATE 1-China's CICC to launch $800 mln Hong Kong listing next week -IFR

* Cuts size from previously planned $1 bln - IFR
* Listing scheduled for Nov. 9 - IFR
(Changes sourcing to IFR, adds details)
BEIJING/HONG KONG Oct 20 China International
Capital Corp (CICC), the country's top domestic investment bank,
is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong
next week, seeking to raise about $800 million, IFR reported on
Tuesday.
CICC is backed by private equity firm KKR & Co, TPG
Capital and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Ltd.
The bank was originally targeting $1 billion from the
listing but decided to cut the size as it did not want to sell
too many shares at a relatively low valuation, IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication, said.
New shares will make up 90 percent of those on offer with
the other 10 percent coming from shares to be sold by China's
National Social Security Fund.
CICC plans to use the funds to expand its equity sales and
trading and investment management businesses.
Government-controlled CICC made its name by taking some of
China's largest state-owned enterprises onto the Shanghai and
Hong Kong stock exchanges. CICC was helped by the connections of
former CEO Levin Zhu, the son of former premier Zhu Rongji, who
resigned from the lender last year.
CICC will take orders from investors from Oct. 26-30, the
price will be set on Oct. 30 and trading will commence on Nov.
9, IFR reported.
A spokeswoman for CICC declined to comment.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan in Beijing, and Fiona Lau in
Hong Kong; additional reporting by Zhang Shu; editing by David
Clarke)