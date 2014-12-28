版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 29日 星期一 07:18 BJT

China's CITIC Securities says plans up to 1.5 bln new H-share issue

SHANGHAI Dec 29 Chinese biggest stock brokerage CITIC Securities said it plans a new public issue of up to 1.5 billion Hong Kong-listed H-shares to supplement capital to help expand businesses including margin trading in China's mainland.

In a statement issued late on Sunday, the brokerage said the issue would be implemented within 12 months pending on shareholder and regulatory approval.

CITIC Securities did not say how much money it aims to raise. Its H-shares closed at HK$27.75 on Friday, and based on that price, it could raise as much as HK41.6 billion (US$5.36 billion), but Chinese companies typically give some discount in pricing new share issues. (US$1=HK$7.76) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Fayen Wong; Editing by Michael Perry)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐