China's CITIC Securities says plans up to 1.5 bln new H-share issue

SHANGHAI Dec 29 Chinese biggest stock brokerage
CITIC Securities said it plans a new public issue of
up to 1.5 billion Hong Kong-listed H-shares to supplement
capital to help expand businesses including margin trading in
China's mainland.
In a statement issued late on Sunday, the brokerage said the
issue would be implemented within 12 months pending on
shareholder and regulatory approval.
CITIC Securities did not say how much money it
aims to raise. Its H-shares closed at HK$27.75 on Friday, and
based on that price, it could raise as much as HK41.6 billion
(US$5.36 billion), but Chinese companies typically give some
discount in pricing new share issues.
