UPDATE 1-China's CITIC Securities plans up to 1.5 bln new H-share issue

(Adds background, details)
SHANGHAI Dec 29 Chinese biggest stock brokerage
CITIC Securities said it plans a new public issue of
up to 1.5 billion Hong Kong-listed H-shares to supplement
capital to help expand businesses including margin trading in
China's mainland.
In a statement issued late on Sunday, the brokerage said the
issue would be implemented within 12 months pending on
shareholder and regulatory approval.
CITIC Securities did not say how much money it
aims to raise. Its H-shares closed at HK$27.75 on Friday, and
based on that price, it could raise as much as HK41.6 billion
(US$5.36 billion), but Chinese companies typically give some
discount in pricing new share issues.
CITIC Securities, China's top listed broker by market
capitalisation, became the latest mainland broker to plan to tap
into soaring share prices to bolster capital.
Haitong Securities Co Ltd , China's
second-biggest listed broker, has also announced a plan to raise
HK$29.94 billion in a private share placement in Hong Kong, also
mainly to expand margin trading business.
Stocks in brokerages have risen in recent months, buoyed
partly by their surging profits, with CITIC Securities
third-quarter earnings jumping 44 percent from a year earlier.
Trading volumes have also surged, propelled by a surprise
cut in China's interest rate and the launch of the Stock Connect
programme that allows investors in Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks
to trade directly on each bourse.
CITIC Securities said up to 70 percent of proceeds will be
used for the development of margin trading in mainland China and
other intermediate businesses, the brokerage said in a filing to
the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
Twenty percent will be used for the development of
cross-the-border businesses and the remaining 10 percent for
consolidation of the company's working capital, it said.
Margin trading on mainland bourses has jumped, with a bull
run on the domestic stock market pushing China's blue-chip
CSI300 index up 48 percent so far this year.
On the Shanghai Stock Exchange alone, the outstanding value
of borrowings for margin trading has reached 684 billion yuan
($110 billion) more than double end-July's 284 billion yuan.
(US$1=HK$7.76)(US$1=6.2129 Yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Fayen Wong; Editing by Michael
Perry)