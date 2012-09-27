CME says to launch Chinese steel rebar swap futures

SHANGHAI, Sept 27 The Chicago Mercantile
Exchange will launch Chinese steel rebar swap futures on
October 15, as it looks to tap growing appetite among investors
to hedge their price exposure to the rebar futures traded in
Shanghai.
CME said on Thursday its swaps contract will use prices
provided by Chinese consultancy Mysteel as a reference for
settlement.
"This product is designed to enable our regional customers
to manage rebar price volatility and eliminate counterparty
credit risk through a flexible, centrally cleared swap futures
product," Harriet Hunnable, CME Group Managing Director, Metals
Products, said in a statement.