CORRECTED-Sinopharm unit CNB plans $2 bln 2012 HK IPO - IFR

HONG KONG Nov 8 A subsidiary of state-owned
Sinopharm Group, China's largest pharmaceutical products
distributor, plans to raise between $1.5 billion and $2 billion
from an initial public offering in Hong Kong in the first half
of 2012, IFR reported late on Monday.
The subsidiary, China National Biotec Group (CNB), is the
world's fourth-largest vaccine and blood products maker.
Sinopharm Group is also the parent of Hong Kong-listed Sinopharm
Group Co Ltd , which raised HK$10 billion ($1.3
billion) in an IPO in 2009.
China International Capital Corp (CICC), Morgan Stanley
and UBS AG were hired to handle the IPO, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, citing sources who could not
discuss the matter publicly.
($1 = 7.770 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Chris Lewis)