CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Sinopharm unit CNB plans $2 bln 2012 HK IPO - IFR

(Corrects name of CNB parent to state-owned Sinopharm Group from listed Sinopharm Group Co Ltd; adds details on the listed company)

By Fiona Lau

HONG KONG Nov 8 A subsidiary of state-owned Sinopharm Group, China's largest pharmaceutical products distributor, plans to raise between $1.5 billion and $2 billion from an initial public offering in Hong Kong in the first half of 2012, IFR reported late on Monday.

The subsidiary, China National Biotec Group (CNB), is the world's fourth-largest producer of vaccines, including those for the prevention of influenza, polio, rabies, measles and Japanese encephalitis. It also supplies blood-derived products, including antibodies for human rabies and hepatitis B.

In July, it entered an agreement to develop a tuberculosis vaccine in China and other parts of the world with Aeras, a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to developing effective vaccines against tuberculosis.

In 2010, CNBG's annual output of drugs and vaccines reached 730 million doses.

Sinopharm Group is also the parent of Hong Kong-listed Sinopharm Group Co Ltd , which raised HK$10 billion ($1.3 billion) in an IPO in 2009.

China International Capital Corp (CICC), Morgan Stanley and UBS AG were hired to handle the IPO, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, citing sources who could not discuss the matter publicly. (Additional reporting by Tan Ee Lyn; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)