CNOOC says S.China Sea blocks tender progressing well

* CNOOC's tender may attract mid-tier firms --experts
* Some blocks located in disputed territorial waters
* Companies already working offshore Vietnam may shy away
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, July 17 CNOOC, China's top offshore oil
producer, said on Tuesday a tender issued last month to invite
firms to bid for oil and gas blocks in the South China Sea is
progressing well, attracting interest from companies including
from some U.S.-based ones.
The state-run firm in late June invited foreign companies
to jointly develop nine blocks in the western part of the South
China Sea, a move Vietnam said was illegal because the blocks
overlap its territorial waters and ownership is disputed.
"The tender moves on smoothly...we are following it up
according to procedures," CNOOC chairman Wang Yilin told
reporters on the sidelines of a U.S.-China investment seminar.
"I can tell you that some U.S.-based companies have
expressed interest," said Wang, formerly a vice president of
China's top energy group CNPC. CNOOC is parent of Hong Kong and
New York listed CNOOC Ltd.
Wang didn't elaborate on the potential bidders, but industry
experts said his comments echoed the Chinese government's recent
vocal position on developing the strategic waters potentially
rich in oil and gas.
But experts cautioned that the tender was unlikely to draw
the interest of major intentional firms wary of escalating
tensions between China and Vietnam, especially those already
working offshore Vietnam such as Exxon Mobil, Russia's
Gazprom and India's ONGC.
"Some of the blocks are known to be in the disputed waters.
And since PetroVietnam has told companies not to take part in,
few would have the appetite for that kind of risk," said Huang
Xinhua of energy consultancy IHS.
It could however attract mid-tier or independent companies
that have little vested interests in either of the two nations,
analysts said. But, they added, even smaller ones would balk
when it comes to making real investment decisions.
U.S.-based Harvest Natural Resources acquired a
petroleum contract in 1996 from China to explore 6.2 million
acres in the South China Sea, but the territory overlaps an oil
block Vietnam awarded to Canadian firm Talisman Energy.
The U.S. firm has said it would not make "sizeable
investments" in the disputed oil block until an agreement was
reached between the claimant nations.
Harvest Natural Resources intends to extend its Chinese
contract when it expires on May 2013 because of the block's high
potential for gas. On the contrary, Talisman intends to conduct
seismic measurements this year for possible exploration in the
future.
In late June just several days after CNOOC's tender,
chairman Wang told an internal meeting that the company should
map out development and production plans with a focus of tapping
major discoveries in the South China Sea.
He said development in the region would form a key part of
achieving the company's ambitious goal to double its oil and gas
production by 2020 and triply it by 2030 from 2010 levels.