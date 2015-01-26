China train maker CNR says secures 30 deals worth $3.9 bln

SHANGHAI Jan 26 China CNR Corp Ltd , one of the country's top train makers, said on Sunday it had recently signed 24.3 billion yuan ($3.9 billion) of deals with both Chinese and foreign firms.

The 30 contracts involve high-speed trains, urban subways and electric vehicles, and are equivalent to about 25 percent of CNR's 2013 revenue, it said in a statement. CNR did not provide details on when the deals were signed.

They included a 4.1 billion yuan ($658 million) subway deal with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, which Reuters reported in October.

CNR plans to merge with CSR Corp Ltd , another of China's top state-owned train makers, which will create a $26 billion company able to compete with the likes of Germany's Siemens and Canada's Bombardier for global rail deals. ($1 = 6.2279 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)