UPDATE 3-Chinese buyers default on coal, iron ore shipments-trade

* At least six defaults of coal cargoes - traders
* U.S. cargoes bear brunt of defaults
* South African, Colombian supplies also hit
* China buys more lignite, seen replacing some Indonesian
* Chinese buyers also reneging on iron ore contracts
By Fayen Wong and Randy Fabi
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, May 21 Chinese buyers are
deferring or have defaulted on coal and iron ore deliveries
following a drop in prices, traders said, providing more
evidence that a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy
is hitting its appetite for commodities.
China is the world's biggest consumer of iron ore, coal and
other base metals, but recent data has shown the economy cooling
more quickly than expected, with industrial output growth
slowing sharply in April and fixed asset investment, a key
driver of the economy, hitting its lowest in nearly a decade.
Coal and iron ore prices could fall further before recovering
towards the tail end of the second quarter, traders say,
sparking more defaults or deferred deliveries.
"There are a few distressed cargoes but no one is gung-ho
enough to take them. Chinese utilities aren't buying because
they have a lot of coal and traders are also afraid of getting
burnt. It's very bearish now," said a trader.
The defaults come on the heels of a slump in global thermal
coal benchmark prices to two-year lows and increases the
prospect of an even steeper fall unless China revives buying to
absorb the global coal surplus as exporters ramp up production.
"We need China to buy heavily, a severely hot summer across
Europe followed by a long, cold winter, and some production cuts
for the market to rebalance," a European coal trader said.
At least six defaulted thermal coal cargoes were being
re-offered at a discount, traders said, including contracts for
shipments from the United States, Colombia and South Africa.
"Many of them signed for the spot cargoes in early April and
prices have fallen around $10 a tonne since then. Say if the
Chinese traders were buying a cape-sized shipment, they'd be
suffering a loss of nearly $1.5 million alone," said a trader at
an international firm who has been offered defaulted cargoes.
"That doesn't even take into account the losses on freight
rates. So rather than being bankrupted by these deals, they
would rather dishonour the contract to survive," he added.
China's premier called for additional efforts to support
growth on Sunday, signalling Beijing's willingness to take
action to bolster its economy.
Some analysts said they were bearish regarding China's
prospects of steeply ramping up coal imports any time soon.
"China doesn't look likely to provide an upside demand
surprise which could clean up the market in the near-term," said
Marcus Garvey, analyst with Credit Suisse, citing high power
plant stocks and a slowdown in power generation in April.
Traders said they expected demand to pick up next month,
coinciding with peak summer consumption of coal in China.
Indonesian Coal Mining Association executive director
Supriatna Suhala said coal exporters were facing tougher
competition, but he expected any slowdown in China to be "only
temporary".
Concerns over defaults were also spilling over to the iron
ore markets, where prices have dropped around 10
percent since late April to hover at $134 a tonne.
"We ourselves have had one of our buyers default on us after
just a few hours. We sold the cargo to an end-user in China and
a few hours later the buyer came back, saying 'the market's
falling too fast we want a lower price'," said a Singapore-based
iron ore trader.
In October last year, Chinese mills also sought delivery
delays when iron ore prices slid nearly 31 percent as weak steel
demand forced producers to curb output.
For copper, traders said Chinese merchants have been
delaying term deliveries since March, while sluggish demand also
prompted buyers to re-export some cargoes.
A Reuters poll expects China's economic expansion in the
second quarter to slip to 7.9 percent, which would mark the
sixth consecutive quarter of weakening growth.
Reflecting greater caution, BHP Billiton, the
world's biggest miner, has put the brakes on an $80 billion plan
to grow the company's iron ore, copper and energy operations.
Slumping commodity prices and escalating costs have squeezed
cash flows, pushing BHP to join rival Rio Tinto
reconsidering the pace of their long-term expansion in countries
such as Australia and Canada.