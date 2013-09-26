UPDATE 2-China steam coal futures climb in debut; miners keen

* Futures up 2.8 pct, fifth most traded contract on bourse
* Offers miners, traders access to hedging tool
* Regulators also considering allowing trade in crude oil
futures
By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Sept 26 China's first steam coal
futures contract rose 2.8 percent on Thursday, debuting as one
of the most traded contracts, as investors in the world's top
importer of the resource welcomed the chance to access the
hedging tool.
The January steam coal contract on the Zhengzhou
Commodity Exchange rose 2.8 percent to close at 534.4 yuan
($87.32) per tonne, up from a base price set at 520 yuan.
With over 300,000 lots traded, it was the bourse's
fifth-most traded contract for the day.
The rollout of China's first steam coal contract will give
Beijing greater influence over global coal prices, analysts
said, and the move comes as the country looks to gradually open
up its financial sector in a drive to make economic growth more
consumption-oriented.
China is the world's top coal consumer and producer,
churning out 3.7 billion tonnes of the resource last year.
Thermal coal production stood at 2.74 billion tonnes in 2012 and
accounts for nearly 80 percent of China's total power output.
The launch of the steam coal futures contract offers miners
and traders an important hedging tool. Sources at futures
brokerages, which have been reaching out to miners to offer
hedging services, said the response had been positive.
"We're keen and are learning more about the hedging process.
Steam coal prices have been falling and will stay volatile in
the future, so it's a good idea to start hedging our risk," said
an executive from a private coal producer.
A source at a foreign bank with a licence to trade on
China's commodities exchanges also said the firm planned to
trade in the contract.
Other large miners and power companies are enthusiastic
about the contract and about learning more ways to hedge, said
Liu Yi, an analyst at Galaxy Futures, but adding that most of
the trading will initially be dominated by retail investors.
The debut of Chinese coal futures is unlikely to have an
impact on China's import demand, at least in the short-term,
some said.
"I can't really see it changing the dynamic of Chinese
appetite in terms of seaborne coal," an Australia-based trader
said.
A Singapore-based coal market source said the introduction
of coal futures in China could also draw more Chinese players
into the international paper market.
"They seem to be really comfortable with anything that's
done by the Chinese exchanges, hopefully they can have the same
kind of interest in international swaps," the source said, which
would potentially amplify any market influence gained from the
launch of the new coal contract.
China's coal prices have been steadily declining since
December, dropping by 16 percent so far this year due to
overcapacity and slowing economic growth.
Falling prices, which sunk to fresh four-year lows of 531
yuan a tonne this week, have dragged many miners into losses and
forced some high-cost mines to cut production.
Investors are required to put up a minimum 5 percent of the
value of the new futures contracts, while the exchange has set
each lot size at 200 tonnes and its circuit breakers at 8
percent above and below the opening price on a given day.
Regulators are also considering allowing trade in futures of
crude oil, iron alloys and a slew of agricultural products.
The Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange has 12 other futures
contracts, including wheat, sugar, methanol and cotton.