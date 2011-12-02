Coke says child's death in China not linked to product

BEIJING Dec 2 Coca-Cola Co
defended on Friday the safety of its yogurt drinks sold in
northern China, denying there was any link to the death of a
child or the illness of three other people who had consumed the
drinks, but said it removed the product from shelves in a
precautionary move.
Chinese media reports said an 11-year-old boy died in
Changchun city in Jilin after he drank a strawberry-flavoured
Pulpy Milky yogurt drink on Nov. 28, and his mother was in
intensive care after consuming the same drink.
Another mother and her daughter became ill after drinking
another bottle of the same drink in Jilin a few days earlier,
but recovered after treatment, Coke spokeswoman Joanna Price
said.
"Our thoughts are with the affected families and we have
reached out to them to express our concern and compassion," she
said. "This case does not involve a product quality issue, and
government authorities are carrying out detailed investigations
at this time."
After discussions with local authorities, the company and
officials mutually agreed the product should be removed from
shelves from stores in Jilin province and Coke is cooperating
with the local investigation, she said.
Local authorities said the beverages were tainted by
pesticide, according to local media. There was no further
information about how or when the pesticide could have been
introduced into the drink.
"Our first priority is always to ensure food safety and the
quality of our products," Price said.
"After learning about this incident, we immediately carried
out comprehensive internal reviews of our production, logistics
and other processes, and conducted 3rd party tests of the
retention samples of the same production batches and found
everything to be safe," she said.
NUMEROUS CRACKDOWNS
Food scandals are common in China, where numerous crackdowns
on the country's food sector have had little effect as it
continues to be beset by poisonings and toxin scandals that have
shaken consumer confidence.
Foreign companies are watched closely as they are generally
perceived to hold to stricter standards. When western companies
are accused of transgressions, it becomes big news in China.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's biggest retailer,
was hit by tough sanctions in the central city of Chongqing in
October when authorities closed 13 stores for two weeks and
fined the company 2.7 million yuan ($423,000) for selling
ordinary pork as more expensive organic meat.
Wal-Mart apologised and stepped up training for employees
and dialogue with customers.
Chinese government-run media also criticised U.S. healthcare
products maker Johnson & Johnson last month for
continuing to sell in some markets baby shampoo containing a
preservative that is a possible carcinogen and allergy trigger.
Johnson & Johnson responded that its products meet or exceed
safety regulations in every market in which they are sold, but
that the company is phasing out use of the ingredients in baby
products worldwide.