China's state-owned COFCO gets nod for reform plans - state media

BEIJING Feb 13 China's biggest agribusiness
firm China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corp
(COFCO) has received government approval to move
forward with its restructuring plans, state media reported on
Friday.
COFCO, which was selected in July as one of six central
government controlled state-owned enterprise (SOE) groups to
pilot mixed-ownership reforms, is working with the State-owned
Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), the
China Securities Journal said.
SASAC is the ministry-level body that directly oversees
China's 112 central government-controlled conglomerates. The
Chinese government is soon expected to release its top planning
documents aimed at boosting the performance of the country's
massively inefficient state sector.
The plan is widely expected to reduce the number of central
government-controlled enterprise groups to fewer than 60.
China's top two trainmakers CNR Corp
and CSR Corp announced in December they
would merge to become a $26 billion new company.[D:nL5N0SN050]
No details were provided about COFCO's overhaul.
Shares of COFCO's listed subsidiaries, including COFCO
Property Group Co, COFCO Tunhe Co, Cofco
Biochemical Anhui Co, and China National Complete
Plant Import & Export Corp, gained bewteen 1 and 3
percent by early afternoon.
The government's SOE restructuring plan is likely to be
released after the annual meetings of China's parliament, the
National People's Congress, and its advisory body, the Chinese
People's Political Consultative Conference, the Economic
Information Daily said on Friday.
The two meetings will take place in March.
Key reform measures are likely to include the introduction
of mixed ownership by attracting private and foreign investors,
restructuring and merging SOEs, and the use of more stock market
listings, the newspaper said.
On Wednesday, China's top antigraft agency said it is
targeting 26 of the biggest central SOE groups for its first
round of inspections this year.
COFCO, which Moody's has described as a "role model" for
SOEs, is one of a handful of state companies chosen by the
authority to lead the reforms. The company has swallowed several
smaller domestic firms in recent years as China's modernising
agriculture sector drives consolidation.
COFCO is taking full control of state-owned China Huafu
Trade and Development Group, which manages Chinese reserves of
foodstuffs such as sugar and meat.
Last April, COFCO bought a majority stake in Noble Group
Ltd's agribusiness for $1.5 billion.
(Reporting By Matthew Miller and Beijing Newsroom; Additional
