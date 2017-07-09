FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 小时前
China certifies COMAC to mass produce ARJ-21 regional jets -Xinhua
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月9日 / 早上6点00分 / 19 小时前

China certifies COMAC to mass produce ARJ-21 regional jets -Xinhua

1 分钟阅读

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC) has received approval to begin mass production of its ARJ-21 jet, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on its social media account on Sunday.

The state-owned plane maker received a production certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the news agency said.

Shanghai-based COMAC last year said that orders for the twin-engine jet had reached 413 from 19 customers.

COMAC is also developing a bigger C919 jet as part of its efforts to compete against Boeing and Airbus in the lucrative narrow-body market. The C919 had 24 customers and 600 orders, COMAC said in June. (Reporting By Matthew Miller and Fang Cheng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below