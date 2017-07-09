China certifies COMAC to mass produce ARJ-21 regional jets -Xinhua

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC) has received approval to begin mass production of its ARJ-21 jet, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on its social media account on Sunday.

The state-owned plane maker received a production certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the news agency said.

Shanghai-based COMAC last year said that orders for the twin-engine jet had reached 413 from 19 customers.

COMAC is also developing a bigger C919 jet as part of its efforts to compete against Boeing and Airbus in the lucrative narrow-body market. The C919 had 24 customers and 600 orders, COMAC said in June. (Reporting By Matthew Miller and Fang Cheng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)