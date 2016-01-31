China's largest online travel agency poised for 30 pct pop -Barron's

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Shares of Chinese online travel agency Ctrip.com International could gain as much as 30 percent this year as tail winds from the country's burgeoning travel industry spur rapid earnings growth, Barron's said.
The stock, which trades on Nasdaq, plummeted 20 percent in recent months due to China's economic turbulence and a recent merger with money-losing peer Qunar. But Ctrip's dominant position in the country's travel industry is likely to produce "rapid gains in revenues and profit margins for years to come," the publication said.
Even as growth in China's broader economy drops to the slowest pace since the 2009 recession, its travel industry is booming, growing 19 percent last year, Barron's said.
"China's online travel market could top America's by the end of the decade," the magazine said. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds background, table, graphics link) NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from
* UCB files Briviact (brivaracetam) CV in the US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)