Western companies look hard at China as growth slows

(Repeats story from Friday)
* Western companies reducing investment, costs and product
lines
* Increasing bad debts are also a headache
* China equities rout dashes hopes of return to growth
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, July 31 The Chinese slowdown is forcing
many Western companies to take a hard look at their businesses
there, leading many to reduce investments, costs and product
lines and to tackle increasing bad debts.
Double digit growth rates during the first decade of the
millennium lured scores of Western companies to invest heavily
in China. But in recent years growth has slowed sharply, hitting
demand and raising doubts about the financial health of Chinese
companies.
A recent equities market rout has dashed hopes China will,
in the coming years, return to the robust growth it saw in the
past.
"We had five fabulous years in China, of course, where we
grew strong double-digit, and it has been gradually slowing
down. Currently, in China we had negative order intake," said
Frans van Houten, chief executive of Dutch electronics group
Philips NV, on a call with analysts on Monday.
"Going forward, we need to be much more modest on
expectations with regard to China growth; that's just being
realistic," he said.
The size of China's economy means executives are not talking
about withdrawing from the market but they say business cannot
continue as normal.
"I'm optimistic long-term and medium-term that China will
come back. Short-term, we need to manage through the drought
that we see," said Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO of Swiss-based
industrial conglomerate ABB.
ABB is carefully managing costs and working hard to convince
customers its products offer value despite premium prices.
Stuart Rowley, vice president at Ford Motor Company, said
his company had responded to the softening market by cutting
production.
Such actions have knock-on impacts on suppliers, which are
also often Western. French auto components group Valeo
said slackening demand from Chinese car factories was forcing
it to review its growth plans.
"We see the growth rate slowing down. And in the summertime,
some of our customers are extending their summer holidays ... Of
course, we adapt hiring and CapEx (capital expenditure) to
current market conditions," said CEO Jacques Aschenbroich.
CHANGE IN TACK
Will Hallyer, partner with Strategy Consultants OC&C, said
the toughening conditions were prompting companies to shift
their focus from boosting market share to ensuring their
operations were profitable or at least reducing any losses.
"It had been more of a land grab mentality -- buy a
position, invest heavily in growth and have confidence that at
some point you'll be able to make money," he said.
"As the market slows down, it accelerates the shift towards
people thinking hard about making sure they have a business that
makes money," he added.
Strategies vary across companies and sectors.
Some have focused on cost reductions -- General Motors
flagged "material cost performance" in China to
investors. Acting CEO of Sweden's Volvo AB Jan
Gurander said this was easier to achieve in China than in
Europe, where workers enjoy more protections and factory
shutdowns can be politically sensitive.
Others, including BMW and eyewear manufacturing
Luxottica, are trying to attract increasingly cautious
Chinese consumers with price cuts.
Some companies are rethinking their product lines. French
dairy group Danone told investors it was offloading
its Chinese business, Dumex, which operates in a highly
competitive, commoditised market, to a joint venture partner to
allow it focus on marketing its international brands which offer
the potential for higher margins.
CREDIT RISK
The deteriorating Chinese environment is also forcing
companies to think harder about credit risks.
Swedish lockmaker Assa Abloy Ab's Chinese unit is
heavily exposed to the hard-hit construction industry. Chief
Financial Officer Carolina Happe said the time it took for
Assa's Chinese customers to pay had increased by a month in the
past year, to 99 days. That compares to a group average of 55
days. The change could lead to increased bad debt provisions,
she said.
Volvo issued a warning to investors last year that it would
have to take a 650 million Swedish Crown ($75 million) charge
for expected credit losses in China. Gurander told investors in
mid July his company was having tough discussions with dealers
about outstanding debts but it was hard to know if the situation
was stabilising or not.
Growing credit risks are also prompting some Western banks
to rethink their exposure to China. Sergio Ermotti, CEO of
Swiss-based UBS AG, said it had stopped lending money
to onshore clients in China.
But even as they moderate their ambitions in China,
companies retain an eye for growth opportunities. Some are
hoping the stock market drop could help them snap up local
companies cheaply.
But with many Chinese companies still supported by
government interventions like cheap credit, bargains are few,
executives said.
"There are many, many companies for sale, and we are looking
to many of those. Still they haven't felt the heat of the
downturn in full yet. That means that they (the owners) expect
to get paid," Assa Abloy CEO Johan Molin told investors.
($1 = 8.5780 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Tom Pfeiffer and Ben Hirschler in
London; Editing by Giles Elgood)