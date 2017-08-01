FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年8月1日 / 凌晨4点13分 / 2 天前

Anbang denies regulators told it to sell overseas assets

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Anbang Insurance Group, whose chairman was detained in June, on Tuesday denied a report that it had been told by regulators in China to sell its overseas assets.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that Anbang, best-known overseas for the record-breaking purchase of the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York, was told to make the disposals and repatriate the proceeds.

"Anbang has not received orders from (Chinese) regulators to dispose our assets overseas," a Hong Kong spokesperson said. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

