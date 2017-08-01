Two HNA deals hit hurdles as China tightens scrutiny - sources

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - At least two of HNA Group's overseas deals have hit hurdles as the conglomerate struggles to take money out of China, amid a crackdown by Beijing on capital outflows to fund acquisitions it sees as risky, four people familiar with the process said.

The two pending deals hit by the crackdown on transferring money outside China are HNA's announced acquisition of the London-based International Currency Exchange (ICE) for about 200 million pounds ($264.4 million), and a mandatory tender offer to buy a larger stake in Swedish hotel group Rezidor Hotel Group AB , the people said.

HNA Tourism, a group unit that specializes in air travel, tourism, and hospitality management, said in April 2016 that it had agreed to buy ICE as part of a European investment spree aimed at expanding its business. (reut.rs/2vhtOzi)

The deal was expected to be completed in April this year, according to one source with direct knowledge.

"There was no capital outflow restrictions when the (ICE) deal was announced. HNA had to file for regulatory approval when the capital control rules came out, which takes time," said a second source.

HNA, HNA Tourism, ICE and Rezidor did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Julie Zhu，Sumeet Chatterjee and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Philip McClellan and Clara Ferreira Marques)