RPT-China derides U.S. "Cold War mentality" towards telecoms firm Huawei

By Lucy Hornby
BEIJING Nov 10 The United States is exhibiting
a "Cold War mentality" with its fears that Chinese
telecommunications equipment manufacturer Huawei poses a
security risk because of its ties to the Communist Party,
China's commerce minister said on Saturday.
The U.S. House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee
warned last month that Beijing could use equipment made by
Huawei, the world's second-largest maker of routers and other
telecom gear, as well as rival Chinese manufacturer ZTE, the
fifth largest, for spying.
The report cited the presence of a Communist Party cell in
the companies' management structure as part of the reason for
concern.
The state role in business prompted a U.S. congressional
advisory panel to complain this week that Chinese investment in
the United States had created a "potential Trojan horse".
"Can you imagine if China started asking U.S. companies
coming to China what their relationship was with the Democratic
or Republican parties? It would be a mess," Commerce Minister
Chen Deming, himself a Communist Party member, told reporters on
the sidelines of the 18th Party Congress, which will usher in a
new generation of leaders.
"If you see me as a Trojan horse, how should I view you? By
this logic, if the Americans turned it around, they would see
that it's not in their interest to think this way."
All Chinese state-owned enterprises and a growing number of
private Chinese firms have a Communist Party secretary at the
top of their management structure. In most cases, the top
management are themselves party members.
Neither Huawei nor ZTE is state-owned. Huawei is owned by
its employees and ZTE by different institutions.
Suspicions of Huawei are partly tied to its founder, Ren
Zhengfei, a former People's Liberation Army officer. Huawei
denies any links with the Chinese military and says it is a
purely commercial enterprise.
China's Commerce Ministry last month dismissed the U.S.
suspicions as groundless.
"This report by the relevant committee of the U.S. Congress,
based on subjective suspicions, no solid foundation and on the
grounds of national security, has made groundless accusations
against China," spokesman Shen Danyang said.