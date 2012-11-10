WRAPUP 1-China turns corner on economy as party chooses new leaders

* Economic good news comes days before leadership transition
* China confident of annual growth of over 7.5 percent
* But "foundation of economic stabilisation not solid
enough"
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Nov 10 China announced on Saturday that
it is effectively turning the corner on the economy and likely
to meet its growth target for the year, more good news for
Communist Party policy makers meeting in Beijing to anoint new
leaders for the next decade.
The world's second-biggest economy had halted a slowing
trend, the chief of the economic planning agency said, adding
that he was confident GDP growth would exceed 7.5 percent in
2012 though at the same time warning against complacency.
Zhang Ping, head of the National Development and Reform
Commission, was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the
18th Party Congress at which outgoing President Hu Jintao said
China should double its 2010 GDP and per capita income by 2020,
as previous targets have implied.
Hu said China's development should be "much more balanced,
coordinated and sustainable". The party, which has constantly
stressed the need for continued one-party rule, has in recent
years tied its legitimacy to economic growth and lifting
hundreds of millions out of poverty.
"Signs of stabilisation in the economy were getting more
obvious in October," Zhang said. "We are fully confident that we
can achieve the economic growth target for this year. In other
words, we are able to maintain economic growth of above 7.5
percent.
"But we dare not lower our vigilance. The foundation of the
economic stabilisation is not solid enough... Under the backdrop
of a persistent global financial crisis as well as a new
situation and problems in the economy, we must make preparations
for dealing with difficulties and challenges over the long
term."
More than 2,200 delegates to the congress took a day off on
Saturday, two days after Hu's opening speech. They spent Friday
holding public debates on the speech at which they read out bits
they particularly liked. Reuters reporters heard no contrary
opinion.
Hu will hand over his post as party chief to anointed
successor Vice President Xi Jinping. The congress ends on
Wednesday, after which the party's new Standing Committee, at
the apex of power, will be unveiled.
Only Xi and his deputy, Li Keqiang, are certain to be on
what is likely to be a seven-member committee, and about eight
other candidates are vying for the other places.
China's economy strode further along the road of recovery
from its slowest growth in three years, data for October showed
on Friday, as infrastructure investment accelerated and output
from factories ran at its fastest in five months.
Data on Saturday showed the trade surplus ballooned to its
biggest in 45 months in October as export growth darted to a
five-month high above 11 percent, surpassing expectations and
adding to other data that suggest a less urgent need for new
economic stimulus measures.
Annual economic growth slowed to 7.4 percent in the third
quarter - its weakest since early 2009 - leaving the economy on
track to mark its most sluggish year since 1999.
But central bank head Zhou Xiaochuan cautioned on Thursday
that external risks still loomed large and the People's Bank of
China had policy room to respond if necessary.
CRITICAL REFORM
Zhang said China's economic slowdown this year had been
caused by both weak global demand and government steps to adjust
economic structures to put the economy on a more sustainable
footing for the future.
Government officials have said repeatedly that they intend
to use a period of slowing growth to make a series of
adjustments to economic policy settings, particularly around
prices administered by the state, that might otherwise risk
fuelling inflation.
Such reforms are regarded as crucial, both by foreign
analysts and government think-tanks, if China is to maintain
robust growth needed to close a yawning wealth gap and support
an urbanisation drive core to Beijing's development plans.
Zhang said that inflation was stable in China. Official data
on Friday showed consumer price inflation eased to its slowest
pace in nearly three years in October, with the 1.7 percent rise
from a year ago slower than the 1.9 percent posted in September.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected it to hold steady.
Investors, though, have been concerned that efforts to cool
the economy had been mistimed, unintentionally coinciding with a
sharp slowdown in external demand, with recovery in the United
States remaining tepid and Europe still unable to escape its
sovereign debt crisis.
Beijing has responded by fine-tuning economic policy for a
year to support growth.
China has cut benchmark interest rates twice this year,
lowered bank reserve ratios three times since late 2011 and made
repeated, large-scale liquidity injections into the financial
system. It also said in September it had fast-tracked approvals
on infrastructure projects worth about $157 billion.