公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 11:49 BJT

China Communist Party unveils new leadership with Xi at the top

BEIJING Nov 15 China's ruling Communist Party unveiled its new seven-man Politburo Standing Committee on Thursday, confirming Xi Jinping's elevation to the no. 1 spot in the line-up and the end of Hu Jintao's 10 years as party boss.

The line up, trimmed from nine members, also includes Li Keqiang, Zhang Dejiang, Yu Zhengsheng, Liu Yunshan, Wang Qishan and Zhang Gaoli.

