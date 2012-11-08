RPT-China's leadership challenge in new era: douse "inequality volcano"

By James Pomfret
YANGCHANG, China Nov 8 In the mountain village
of Yangchang in the backwater province of Guizhou in
southwestern China, the roof of the Yang family home is cracked
and about to cave in, held upright only by a few rickety tree
trunks.
Nearly penniless after quitting their jobs in a coastal
city, Yang Hechun and her husband recently returned to the
village to care for a sickly 71-year-old grandmother and two
young children.
"We can hardly afford to eat, never mind mend our house,"
said Yang, over a meal of rice, chilli bean sprouts, peanuts and
tofu. "We earn one yuan, then we spend one yuan."
As China prepares for its once in a decade leadership
transition at the 18th Communist Party Congress, which begins on
Thursday in Beijing, the outside world sees an inexorably rising
economic power: Beijing is now the world's largest exporter, the
second-biggest economy overall, and it controls over $3.2
trillion in foreign exchange reserves.
Yet the disconnect between those numbers and the lives of
families like the Yangs lies at the core of the most vexing
issues the country's incoming leadership will confront:
sustaining economic growth, rooting out corruption, narrowing
the wealth gap, and preserving the party's legitimacy in the
face of mounting public grievances over decades of iron-fisted
rule.
President Hu Jintao, in a speech at the opening of the party
congress on Thursday, is expected to tout the country's economic
advances over the past decade, while acknowledging that China
still faces many difficulties.
Reforms, most economists agree, will be vital to avoid
stagnation and bigger socio-economic disruptions. What's unclear
is just how aggressively the incoming leadership will push new
policies.
Though Yang Hechun acknowledges her family's life has
improved over the past decade, their continuing daily struggles
resonate in villages, cities, campuses and factory floors
throughout China.
$1.25 A DAY
At a roundabout in Bijie, the region of Guizhou where the
Yangs live, a towering billboard bedecked with flowers and
adorned with an image of Hu Jintao proclaims: "Explore, develop
and pioneer ... work hard to lift, reform and construct Bijie to
a higher level."
The Yangs' village was designated an experimental zone for
poverty alleviation policies and economic development in 1988,
during president Hu Jintao's stint as party chief of Guizhou.
Development over the past few years has brought a two-lane
highway and bridges to the once remote region, along with
electricity.
But the Yangs still have no running water, and food,
education and medical expenses swiftly erode their meagre
earnings from harvesting chilli peppers and corn on a tiny farm.
Thirteen percent of China's 1.3 billion people still live on
less than $1.25 per day according to the United Nations
Development Programme and Guizhou has the poorest per capita
income of any of the country's provinces.
Beijing set aside 415 billion yuan ($66.5 billion) over the
past five years to fund minimum livelihood allowances for
China's most needy, while welfare coverage -- including basic
health insurance -- has broadened to include almost 95 percent
of households, as have primary school fee waivers in more areas.
Yet, goodwill earned from those measures has been corroded
by deeply held suspicions of corruption. Nationwide, over half a
million grassroots officials were punished for graft and other
so called "discipline violations" over the last five years.
The Yangs believe the failure to pave broken roads and build
water pipes in their village is because of local corruption.
Public works projects have been talked about for years but never
built, even with state funding and contributions from residents.
WOLF FANGS
Across China, the perception of widespread corruption is
intensifying grassroots demands for official accountability
-demands that the party all too often ignores.
Shen Zhiyun is a crippled former farmer who lives in the
nearby village of Guole. He and other villagers were told by
village officials recently that hundreds of hectares of farmland
would be flooded to form a reservoir serving a new industrial
estate in a nearby town.
Despite the threat to local livelihoods, district cadres
never consulted the villagers, and will soon build a dam.
"We oppose it, but we also can't oppose it. That's how
things are in China," said Shen. "They eat the people and don't
even spit out the bones ... those officials with wolf's fangs."
The sense of powerlessness Shen expresses is widespread, and
poses, in the minds of some analysts, a broad threat to the
party's cherished stability.
As vast as the income disparity is between the rich and poor
- Beijing hasn't published official inequality statistics for
over a decade, but the United Nations estimates the gap has
grown steadily wider over the last decade - the maltreatment of
ordinary Chinese citizens by officials may be the more dangerous
flashpoint.
"The main challenge is not income inequality, it's power
inequality, and it's much less easy to deal with," said Martin
Whyte, a Harvard University sociologist and author of a book on
China and its disparities.
"Keeping this power inequality volcano dormant may be much
more difficult than keeping the income inequality volcano under
control, since to do so would require not simply new programmes
and financial resources, but fundamental political reforms."
RISING EXPECTATIONS
Even in the more prosperous parts of China, the pressures on
the government from the bottom up are no less relentless. Two
years ago, in the factory town of Xiaolan in the Pearl River
Delta -- China's factory for the world -- workers at a Honda
Lock auto parts manufacturer went on strike, weary of their
low-paid, grinding work.
Word of their action, a rare, early instance of a strike
that crippled production at a multinational corporation in
China, spread rapidly on social media. It inspired other factory
workers across the country and forced many firms and local
authorities to respond by raising minimum wages and benefits.
At Honda Lock, pay has increased 30 per cent since 2010,
including increases in housing and transport subsidies.
Lin Wenwu is one of the workers who benefited from the
strike. He makes about $560 a month now. A new desktop computer
sits in the small one-room flat he and his wife rent, and he
zips around Xiaolan on a newly purchased black motorcycle.
Still, Lin's not satisfied. He is one of China's army of
migrant workers -- 150 million strong -- who largely remain
second class citizens, denied welfare benefits that accrue to
local city dwellers through a household registration (or
"hukou") system, an outdated policy from the Mao era originally
intended to control rural-urban drift.
The system means Lin's two children can't get free schooling
in Xiaolan, so he leaves them behind in his home province of
Guangxi, where they're cared for by relatives. He sees them
roughly three times a year for several weeks.
"I miss them," he said. "We hope that after the (party
congress) the leaders will do more to improve the livelihoods of
people like us."
LOSING FAITH
Back in Guizhou, huddled around a stove, the Yangs have
little faith in their political leaders. The family is wondering
how to raise the 40,000 yuan needed to rebuild the roof, now
propped up by bricks and sawed-off tree-trunks.
So far, local village officials have rebuffed requests for a
construction subsidy of 5,000 yuan normally eligible to most
villagers, unless the family first coughs up 1,000 yuan to
facilitate the application.
"Several neighbours paid up last year, but they've haven't
gotten any money back at all," said Yang.
"Sometimes I feel the poorest people get nothing, and the
richest get everything. We can only rely on ourselves."