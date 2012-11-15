版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 12:15 BJT

China's Xi says reform, opening will continue

BEIJING Nov 15 China must continue reforming and opening up, the ruling Communist Party's new leader, Xi Jinping, said on Thursday after the party named him as party chief in a long-awaited leadership transition.

Xi said the party faced many challenges, including corruption and being out of touch with the people.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐