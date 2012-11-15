Russia expects new Chinese leadership to deepen ties

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
MOSCOW Nov 15 Russia said on Thursday the naming of a new leadership in China would lead to stronger relations between the political and economic heavyweight neighbours.
China's ruling Communist Party unveiled a line-up of older and conservative officials on Thursday, led by party chief Xi Jinping, who will be faced with tackling issues including social unrest and corruption in the world's second-largest economy.
The close alignment of Russia and China on major global issues such as the Syrian conflict has scuppered action by Western powers on the U.N. Security Council. The two countries blocked proposed sanctions on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Russia, the biggest energy producer in the world, is also hoping to close a natural gas deal with China, the world's largest energy consumer, which both sides have yet to finalise after years of negotiations.
However, growing Chinese trade influence in Russia's Far East - where street signs are often in both Russian and Chinese - has long been a source of tension. The countries share a 4,000-km (2,500-mile) border.
"We have no doubt the 18th congress ... of the Chinese Communist Party will lead to the deepening of (our) bilateral relationship, a strengthening of friendship and of good neighbourly relations between the Russian and Chinese people," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said.
Russian President Vladimir has emphasised the importance of diplomatic, trade and energy relations with China since he returned to the Kremlin for his third term.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.