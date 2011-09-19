版本:
CHRONOLOGY-ConocoPhillips oil spill in China's Bohai Bay

 Sept 19 An oil spill from an offshore field
operated by ConocoPhillips China, a subsidiary of Houston-based
ConocoPhillips , lasted three-months and polluted 5,500
sq km of waters in China's Bohai Bay.	
 China's marine authority has ordered ConocoPhillips to halt
all operations at Penglai 19-3, China's largest offshore
oilfield, after the company failed to seal leaks.	
 The incident shows Chinese government is taking a tough line
on industrial pollution. 	
 ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake in the 168,000
barrels-per-day oilfield and acts as the operator, while China's
top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd has a 51
percent stake.	
 Here are some key dates relating to the incident:	
	
 Date        Events
 June 4      Sheen found near platform B of Penglai 19-3 
          oilfield 
 June 17     Oil and gas bubbles observed on sea surface near 
          platform C of Penglai 19-3 
 Late        Local media report the oil spill, while industry 
 June-early            sources say oil leaks have been 
 July        largely cleaned up
 July 5      State Oceanic Administration (SOA) says oil 
          spill has polluted 840 sq km of waters and 
          ConocoPhillips is to blame for the accident
 July 13     SOA orders ConocoPhillips to halt production at 
          platform B and C. ConocoPhillips estimates 
          1,500-2,000 barrels of oil and oil-based mud had 
          been leaked into the sea.
 Late July   SOA asks ConocoPhillips to completely seal off 
          oil spill sources by Aug. 31.
 Aug 12      ConocoPhillips China says as much as 2,500 
          barrels of oil and oil-based mud leaked into the 
          sea.
 Aug 16      SOA North China Sea branch say to select lawyers 
          to sue parties responsible for ecological 
          damage.
 Aug 19      ConocoPhillips China say more than 85 percent of 
          oil-based mud from the spill has been recovered, 
          has not found evidence of harm to marine life.
 Aug 26      SOA says Bohai spill, which polluted 5,500 sq km 
          of water, is the most serious marine ecological 
          incident in China and ConocoPhillips will have 
          to pay for it.
 Aug 31      ConocoPhillips submits a report to SOA showing 
          it had already sealed off the leaks ahead of the 
          Aug. 31 deadline. The company estimates total 
          amount of oil and mud from oil leaks at around 
          3,200 barrels.
 Sept 2      SOA orders ConocoPhillips China to halt all 
          operations at Penglai 19-3 oilfield as it failed 
          to seal the leaks, saying the oil spill is "an 
          accident caused by negligence".
 Sept 6      ConocoPhillips say shutdown of Penglai 19-3 
          oilfield completed. 
 Sept 7      ConocoPhillips says will establish fund to 
          benefit Bohai Bay. Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao 
          says the government will strictly control new 
          petrochemical projects around Bohai and 
          establish a pre-warning mechanism for the bay's 
          marine environment.
 Sept 10     State Administration of Work Safety asks for 
          thorough safety checks between Sept. 10 and Dec. 
          10 on all offshore oil exploration and 
          production.
	
 (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu in BEIJING; Editing by
Michael Urquhart)

