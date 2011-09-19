CHRONOLOGY-ConocoPhillips oil spill in China's Bohai Bay

Sept 19 An oil spill from an offshore field operated by ConocoPhillips China, a subsidiary of Houston-based ConocoPhillips , lasted three-months and polluted 5,500 sq km of waters in China's Bohai Bay.

China's marine authority has ordered ConocoPhillips to halt all operations at Penglai 19-3, China's largest offshore oilfield, after the company failed to seal leaks.

The incident shows Chinese government is taking a tough line on industrial pollution.

ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake in the 168,000 barrels-per-day oilfield and acts as the operator, while China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd has a 51 percent stake.

Here are some key dates relating to the incident: Date Events June 4 Sheen found near platform B of Penglai 19-3

oilfield June 17 Oil and gas bubbles observed on sea surface near

platform C of Penglai 19-3 Late Local media report the oil spill, while industry June-early sources say oil leaks have been July largely cleaned up July 5 State Oceanic Administration (SOA) says oil

spill has polluted 840 sq km of waters and

ConocoPhillips is to blame for the accident July 13 SOA orders ConocoPhillips to halt production at

platform B and C. ConocoPhillips estimates

1,500-2,000 barrels of oil and oil-based mud had

been leaked into the sea. Late July SOA asks ConocoPhillips to completely seal off

oil spill sources by Aug. 31. Aug 12 ConocoPhillips China says as much as 2,500

barrels of oil and oil-based mud leaked into the

sea. Aug 16 SOA North China Sea branch say to select lawyers

to sue parties responsible for ecological

damage. Aug 19 ConocoPhillips China say more than 85 percent of

oil-based mud from the spill has been recovered,

has not found evidence of harm to marine life. Aug 26 SOA says Bohai spill, which polluted 5,500 sq km

of water, is the most serious marine ecological

incident in China and ConocoPhillips will have

to pay for it. Aug 31 ConocoPhillips submits a report to SOA showing

it had already sealed off the leaks ahead of the

Aug. 31 deadline. The company estimates total

amount of oil and mud from oil leaks at around

3,200 barrels. Sept 2 SOA orders ConocoPhillips China to halt all

operations at Penglai 19-3 oilfield as it failed

to seal the leaks, saying the oil spill is "an

accident caused by negligence". Sept 6 ConocoPhillips say shutdown of Penglai 19-3

oilfield completed. Sept 7 ConocoPhillips says will establish fund to

benefit Bohai Bay. Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao

says the government will strictly control new

petrochemical projects around Bohai and

establish a pre-warning mechanism for the bay's

marine environment. Sept 10 State Administration of Work Safety asks for

thorough safety checks between Sept. 10 and Dec.

10 on all offshore oil exploration and

production. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu in BEIJING; Editing by Michael Urquhart)