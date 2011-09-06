ConocoPhillips says completes shutdown at China oilfield

BEIJING, Sept 6 A subsidiary of ConocoPhillips
said on Tuesday that all operations at an oilfield in
northern China's Bohai Bay have been shut down, as ordered by
China's marine authority.
China's State Oceanic Administration (SOA) last Friday
ordered ConocoPhillips China to halt injection, drilling and
production at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield because it had failed to
seal leaks that have lasted for nearly three months.
"Operations are currently stopped at 181 producing wells and
54 injecting wells," ConocoPhillips China said on its website.
(www.conocophillips.com.cn)
The Penglai 19-3 oilfield is the country's largest offshore
oilfield, with total output of 8.4 million tonnes per year
(168,000 bpd), about 20 percent of total crude oil production in
Bohai Bay.
ConocoPhillips has a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and
acts as operator, while CNOOC Ltd , China's top
offshore oil and gas producer, has a 51 percent stake.
ConocoPhillips China said it would continue to work with
CNOOC to develop a plan to reduce reservoir pressure to ensure
the safety of the field.
The company added that it was preparing a new marine
environmental impact report for the oil field that would be
submitted to the marine authority.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)