ConocoPhillips resumes partial operations at China spill wells

BEIJING Aug 18 A subsidiary of Houston-based
ConocoPhillips said on Thursday that with the approval
from the China's marine authority, the company has resumed
operations at some wells in China's Bohai Bay that were ordered
to shut down after an oil spill.
The oil leak at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield, China's biggest
offshore oil field, which started in June, has polluted 840
square kilometres of water, China's marine authorities have
said.
"The company is now flowing a total of 14 production and
water injection wells on platform B back into production," the
company said on its website (www.conocophillips.com.cn).
"Flowing these wells reduces the overall pressure in the
subsurface formation, which will assure that the seeps stop and
the fault which was previously activated naturally seals."
The State Oceanic Administration (SOA) has ordered
ConocoPhillips to halt production at platform B and C of the
Penglai 19-3 oilfield in since July 13 because of the slow
process of cleaning up the leak.
The order to shut down the platform would result in a
temporary reduction of about 17,000 barrels of oil per day to
ConocoPhillips, the Houston-based company said.
As of Thursday, ConocoPhillips had recovered 338 cubic
meters (2,126 barrels) of oil-based mud from around the Penglai
19-3 C platform and expected to finish the cleanup by the end of
this month, it added.
On Wednesday, China's marine authorities expressed
frustration at the failure of ConocoPhillips China to contain
the two-month oil spill that has spread across the northeast
coast and again urged it to halt the leak by the end of August.
ConocoPhillips has a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and
acts as the operator. China's offshore oil specialist CNOOC Ltd
has 51 percent.
($1 = 6.387 yuan)
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu)