China consumer day show targets fake online sales, food delivery

SHANGHAI, March 15 China's annual consumer
rights day TV show took aim at online food delivery apps, faked
online sales and dodgy false teeth when it aired late on
Tuesday, but the much-hyped programme unusually failed to snag
any major international firms.
The show, similar to the CBS network's "60 Minutes" in the
United States, has previously aimed barbs at companies from
Apple Inc to Volkswagen AG, and can leave
global corporations and their press teams scrambling to respond
to allegations after seeing their companies named and shamed.
But in an unusually low-key outing, the show's
highest-profile target was food delivery app Ele.me, which it
alleged allowed restaurants on its platform which were
unlicensed and which used faked images of their outlets.
Ele.me, which has investment from firms such as Tencent
Holdings Ltd and JD.com Inc, said in a
statement on its official microblog it took the issue seriously
and had removed the offending restaurants from its platform.
The annual "3.15" investigative special on China Central
Television (CCTV) also targeted the practice of "brushing" -
creating fake online sales to improve a vendor's standing.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, China's top ecommerce
firm, previously pledged to crack down on the practice.
Being named and shamed can hit a firm's reputation and sales
hard: iPhone maker Apple was forced into a rare apology in 2013
after criticism on the show of its after-sales service.
The show - a mix of on-stage theatrics, speeches and
under-cover reports - last year singled out Volkswagen, Nissan
Motor Co and Daimler AG's Mercedes Benz,
accusing them of selling spare parts and services customers
didn't need.
The CCTV programme has, however, been losing some of its
bite, with some viewers jumping to defend targeted companies and
younger audiences simply switching channel.
A Reuters analysis of posts on China's popular Sina Weibo
microblog mentioning "315", the common name for the show
referring to the date of World Consumer Rights Day, shows a big
drop in online chatter about the programme since 2014.
Being caught can still sting, though, said James Feldkamp,
CEO of China-based consumer products testing group MingJian.
"This is still the high-water mark of the annual consumer
calendar, it's still the biggest show and it's still watched by
hundreds of millions of households around China," he said.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Additional reporting by SHANGHAI
newsroom, Jake Spring and Paul Carsten in Beijing; Editing by
Mark Potter)