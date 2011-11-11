China spot copper premiums down, Codelco may offer $110

HONG KONG Nov 11 Chinese importers are buying less spot copper as it becomes more difficult to secure U.S. dollar letters of credit and on sufficient domestic supply, traders said on Friday.

This has cut spot premiums and may spill over into next year, with the world's top copper producer Codelco expected to offer a premium of $110 a tonne for refined copper for delivery in 2012.

The Chilean miner is meeting Chinese clients next week, and could settle prices then, traders said.

"We understand that they are thinking of cutting by $5 for 2012," said a trader at an international trading firm, which bought Codelco copper.

A $110 premium would be a 4.3 percent cut from the $115 Chinese smelters have paid this year and the low-end of a $110-$115 range that had been expected by Chinese buyers.

Spot premiums above the cash London Metal Exchange copper price were around $120-$125 on Thursday for copper already in bonded warehouses in Shanghai, traders said. Offers remained at $130-$150, depending on the volume, compared with $140-$170 in late October.

Supply of bonded stocks, in Shanghai but not yet assessed for China's 17 percent value-added tax, had risen after arrivals rose in the previous few weeks and weaker Chinese copper prices prompted importers to store arrived metal in bonded warehouses.

Traders estimated about 300,000-330,000 tonnes of bonded stocks in Shanghai currently, compared to 150,000-200,000 tonnes in late October.

The availability of letters of credit to import copper has fallen after some banks in the eastern provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu tightened requirements to local firms in September-October due to escalated private debt worries.

Importers in southern industrial province of Guangdong found it difficult to obtain LCs for copper from this month, traders said.

"Banks have about used up all 2011 U.S. dollar quotas and are doing less LCs now," said a manager in Nanhai city, whose firm trades copper and produces semi-finished products.

He added that local banks were more selective on LCs and that would continue for the rest of this year.

In China, dollar-demoninated LCs are seen as short-term foreign debt, and banks receive annual quotas. (Additional reporting by Josephine Mason in NEW YORK; Editing by Michael Urquhart)