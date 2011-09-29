UPDATE 1-China to boost domestic corn output to meet demand -govt

* China to expand domestic corn output to meet demand
* GMO technology a strategic choice in future
* Corn use by processors will be capped
(Adds more details)
BEIJING, Sept 29 China, the world's
second-largest corn consumer, said it will focus on raising
domestic corn production to meet fast-rising demand and is
testing use of genetically modified organism (GMO) technology to
boost output, a senior government official said on Thursday.
In a bid to tame booming demand, Beijing will continue to
control the use of corn by industrial processors, whose soaring
consumption has helped exacerbate a corn deficit that has pushed
corn prices to record highs ASCORN-CN despite record corn
harvests.
"We have approved one type of GMO strain and we're testing
to see if they can be applied to boost production," Chen
Xiaohua, a vice agricultural minister, said at a press
conference.
"GMO technology is the strategic choice of the country in
future."
China's rapid demand growth, mainly from its animal feed
production, has led to a shortfall over the past two years as
domestic production failed to meet demand.
China began to import corn from the United States last year
and expects import volumes to be big this year as the government
refills its low stockpiles.
"We aim to boost domestic production. In the meantime, we
will also try to keep corn consumption at a reasonable level, we
will stick to the policy that the industrial use should not
compete with grains for people," said Chen.
"Corn consumption by industrial processors should be
restricted to a reasonable level."
Corn processors have been ordered by Beijing to temporarily
stop purchasing corn from farmers this year, and Beijing has
also restricted expansion of the industry.
The industry has built up capacity to process more than 60
million tonnes of corn to make products, including starch,
alcohol and lysine.
Chen said the country's grain harvest this year will hit a
record high due to expanded acreage, but even so, domestic grain
prices would continue to climb moderately, reflecting rising
planting costs. Earlier, a top planning body official also
expected the country's grain harvest to hit a
record.
Chen would not comment on whether the government would
consider changing its 95 percent self-sufficiency target for
grains.
The U.S. Grains Council said last week that China could
still import some 8 million tonnes of corn at the current 95
percent self-sufficiency target and the volume could jump to as
much as 16 million tonnes if Beijing lowered the rate to 90
percent.
(Reporting by Niu Shuping, Coco Li and Fayen Wong)