End of China's corn stockpiling threatens global feed -grain trade

CHICAGO, March 29 Grain traders worried on
Tuesday about the risk for reduced demand from China after the
government said it would scrap its corn stockpiling program at a
time when global markets are awash with excess supplies.
Traders said importers in China would likely reduce
purchases of farm products used to feed livestock, including
sorghum and the ethanol byproduct distiller's dried grains
(DDGs). They said the policy shift is expected to bring domestic
corn prices in line with cheaper foreign supplies.
Last year, China imported about 40 million tonnes of
substitutes for corn, including sorghum, DDGs and barley, from
the United States and other countries, said Fred Gale, a senior
economist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. At times, corn
prices in China were double those of the imports.
China has accumulated an estimated 250 million tonnes of
corn in its reserves, more than it can consume in a year. Sales
of the stockpiles will be a blow to global markets grappling
with record supplies that are weighing down prices, economists
said.
The release of the reserves will be "one more factor adding
to the bearish outlook for feed grain markets in general," Gale
said.
China's imports of U.S. DDGs have already softened amid a
trade dispute, after reaching a record high in 2015. China
relies on imports for almost all its DDG needs, with most of the
shipments coming from the United States.
U.S. sorghum shipments to China also have slowed from a
record last marketing year. The end of corn stockpiling will
likely continue to hurt demand, said Mike O'Dea, a U.S. trader
for INTL FCStone Inc.
"The good things we saw a couple years ago are over," he
said.
It will likely take China years to eat through its massive
stockpiles, economists said.
However, the country may need to keep importing feed grains
if the quality of the reserves is poor or domestic prices remain
too high, said Tom Sleight, president of the U.S. Grains
Council, an industry group that promotes exports.
Demand also may return once the reserves are gone, said
Florentino Lopez, executive director at the United Sorghum
Checkoff Program, which promotes the U.S. commodity.
"They're going to continue to require an extremely large
volume of grain, whether that is domestic or international," he
said about China.
"Long term, that opportunity does exist for our commodities
to flow in."
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume and Michael Hirtzer)