China orders over 600,000 T corn from Ukraine, snubs U.S.supplies

By Niu Shuping and David Stanway
BEIJING, March 17 China, the world's second
largest corn consumer, has booked over 600,000 tonnes of corn
from Ukraine so far this year and more deals are expected as
Beijing's stockpile dries up supplies and boosts prices at
domestic market, traders said.
Some of the Ukraine cargoes for April-May shipment were
struck at about 1,500 yuan($240) per tonne, including cost and
freight, said one buyer. The price is about 60 percent lower
than domestic corn quoted at 2,490 yuan per tonne in the major
port of Shenzhen YC-DEQSHZ.
"Some mills expect to get import quotas by the end of this
month or next month," said the trader.
The government will issue quotas to mills based on the
volume they bought at a special grain auction early in the
year.
Beijing's stockpile has tightened domestic supplies and
domestic corn prices <0#ASCORN-CN> rose more than 100 yuan ($16)
per tonne over past two weeks, traders said.
Ukraine plans to send a delegation to China next month in a
bid to negotiate a new deal which could include a doubling in
corn exports after the country successfully completed shipments
under a loan-for grain deal signed in 2012, its agriculture
minister said.
Ukraine became the China's largest corn exporter in January
and shipped 470,047 tonnes in the month, surpassing the United
States, the world's top exporter, according to official customs
data.[For details, search GRA/CN]
Chinese buyers have so far shown little interest in U.S.
corn, after U.S suppliers asked buyers to bear costs from
potential risks from imports of genetically-modified (GMO) corn.
"Suppliers have revised the contract item, that's the
reason," said another trading manager with a state-owned trading
house, when asking why buyers have not booked U.S. corn which
has prices more competitive than Ukraine corn.
The first trader said feed mills are worried that Beijing
may turn away U.S. cargoes again after more U.S grain elevators
accept GMO corn containing Syngenta AG's Agrisure
Duracade trait which has not yet been approved by
China.
China has cleared imports of Syngenta's MIR 162, the strain
at the centre of a string of lawsuits over U.S. grain shipments
after Beijing's rejections last year cost the U.S. agriculture
industry up to $2.9 billion.{ID:nL2N0N82DF]
($1 = 6.2609 yuan)
