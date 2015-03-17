UPDATE 1-China orders over 600,000 T Ukrainian corn, snubs U.S. supplies

* Chinese buyers expect import quotas by month end
* Buyers sideline U.S. corn due to revised contract term
(Adds details, quotes)
By Niu Shuping and David Stanway
BEIJING, March 17 China, the world's second
largest corn consumer, has booked over 600,000 tonnes of corn
from Ukraine this year and more deals are expected as Beijing's
stockpiling dries up supplies and boosts domestic prices.
China's move to import Black Sea shipments under a
loan-for-grain deal is seen as a blow to U.S. corn exporters who
are struggling to sell the country's record crop.
U.S. corn futures fell for a fourth straight session on
Tuesday, trading near a six-week low with additional pressure
from China's purchases of Ukrainian corn.
Some of the Ukraine cargoes for April-May shipment were
struck at about 1,500 yuan ($240) per tonne, including cost and
freight, said one buyer. The price is about 60 percent lower
than domestic corn quoted at 2,490 yuan per tonne in the major
port of Shenzhen YC-DEQSHZ.
U.S. corn is quoted about 80 yuan ($13) per tonne cheaper
than Ukraine corn, traders said.
"Some mills expect to get import quotas by the end of this
month or next month," the buyer said.
The government will issue quotas to mills based on the
volume they bought at a special grain auction early in the
year.
Beijing's stockpiling has tightened domestic supplies and
domestic corn prices <0#ASCORN-CN> have risen more than 100 yuan
($16) per tonne over past two weeks, traders said.
Ukraine shipped nearly one million tonnes or corn to China
in 2014 under a loan-for-grain deal and said this month it hoped
to double the amount this year.
Ukraine shipped 470,047 tonnes of corn to China in January,
surpassing the United States, according to official customs
data.
China began importing corn in a big way in 2009/10 and took
the bulk of its shipments from the United States, but has since
last year turned to suppliers in the Black Sea region.
Traders said U.S. corn has become less popular among Chinese
buyers after U.S suppliers asked buyers to bear costs from the
potential risks from imports of genetically-modified corn.
"Suppliers have revised the contract item, that's the
reason," said a trading manager with a state-owned trading
house, when asking why buyers have not booked cheaper U.S. corn.
A second trader said feed mills are worried that Beijing may
turn away U.S. cargoes again after more U.S grain elevators
accept GMO corn containing Syngenta AG's Agrisure
Duracade trait which has not yet been approved by
China.
China has cleared imports of Syngenta's MIR 162, the strain
at the centre of a string of lawsuits over U.S. grain shipments
after Beijing's rejections last year cost the U.S. agriculture
industry up to $2.9 billion.{ID:nL2N0N82DF]
($1 = 6.2609 yuan)
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing
by Richard Pullin)