China rejects more U.S. corn due to MIR 162-Xinhua

BEIJING, March 25 China's quality watchdog at
the northern city of Tianjin turned away 21,800 tonnes of U.S.
corn after detecting an unapproved genetically modified corn
strain (GMO), the official Xinhua news agency reported late on
Monday.
The latest incident put the country's total rejection of
corn shipments from the United States, the world's largest
exporter, at 908,800 tonnes since November. The corn was turned
away because the shipments contained MIR 162 corn, a GMO strain
developed by Syngenta AG which is not approved for
import by China's agriculture ministry.
