2014年 3月 25日

China rejects more U.S. corn due to MIR 162-Xinhua

BEIJING, March 25 China's quality watchdog at the northern city of Tianjin turned away 21,800 tonnes of U.S. corn after detecting an unapproved genetically modified corn strain (GMO), the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.

The latest incident put the country's total rejection of corn shipments from the United States, the world's largest exporter, at 908,800 tonnes since November. The corn was turned away because the shipments contained MIR 162 corn, a GMO strain developed by Syngenta AG which is not approved for import by China's agriculture ministry. (Reporting by Niu Shuping and David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)
