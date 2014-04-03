China rejections of U.S. corn top 1 million tonnes after latest data

| April 3
April 3 China canceled purchases of 221,400
tonnes of U.S. corn last week, the U.S. Agriculture Department
said on Thursday, bringing the total to more than 1 million
tonnes of corn rejected since November in a dispute involving a
biotech variety not approved by the No. 3 buyer of U.S. grain.
The corn cancellations come amid trade reports that China
also was suspending approval of shipments of dried distiller's
grains, or DDGs, a corn-based ethanol byproduct used as animal
feed.
China has rejected cargoes of corn and DDGs that contained
Syngenta AG's MIR 162 variety, a genetically modified
seed designed to protect plants from crop-damaging insects. The
variety is approved by all other major corn importers but not
China, where Syngenta applied for approval four years ago.
Ample corn stocks, high grain prices and reduced demand tied
to bird flu and a slowing economy in China are other reasons
that the country decided to cancel the purchases, analysts and
traders said.
"This will again mean that large volumes of U.S. corn are
likely to have to find new buyers in Asia and elsewhere," a
German grain trader said. "This will be good news for the big
South Korean and Taiwanese feed corn importers. DDGs importers
like Israel are also likely to have some bargain offers put
their ways."
Export sales of corn by the United States remained robust
last week despite the cancellations and a run-up in Chicago
Board of Trade corn futures that made U.S. supplies less
competitive in global markets.
Corn sales for the week ended March 27 totaled 960,600
tonnes, within the range of analysts' expectations of 850,000 to
1.15 million tonnes. Top importer Japan bought 236,500 tonnes,
while Egypt and Saudi Arabia each bought a cargo that was
"switched" from China, USDA data showed.
