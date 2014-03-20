China buys first U.S. corn in two months despite unresolved GMO spat

| March 20
March 20 China bought its first U.S. corn in
more than two months last week, the U.S. Agriculture Department
said Thursday, despite an unresolved dispute over a biotech
variety that has not been approved for import by the country.
The purchase, which followed seven consecutive weeks of
cancellations by the world's third-largest corn importer,
puzzled traders as the risk for rejection was high and China's
corn stocks were ample.
China has officially rejected 887,000 tonnes of U.S. corn
since November because shipments contained Syngenta AG's
MIR 162 variety. The strain is designed to offer
enhanced protection against crop-damaging insects and is
approved by all other major importers.
"It's a gutsy move if there's no agreement concerning the
GMO issue. I certainly haven't seen any movement on either
side," said Shawn McCambridge, analyst with Jefferies Bache.
"China's reserves are said to be somewhere around 60 million
tonnes and demand for feed has tapered off with the bird flu
issue and the economic slowdown so there's not really a need to
bring the corn in," he said.
USDA reported net sales of 69,476 tonnes of corn to China in
the week ended March 13, taking the country's total purchases
for the 2013/14 marketing year (Sept/Aug) to just over four
million tonnes. Of that total, all but 1.392 million tonnes has
been shipped.
The USDA's latest forecast for Chinese corn imports this
season is five million tonnes.
U.S. corn exporters may begin to add risk premiums to future
purchases by China following the recent rejections, a USDA
official warned on Thursday.
China's biosafety committee is scheduled to meet at the end
of March and if no decision is taken on the pending Syngenta
application at that time the next opportunity for a review will
be in June.
