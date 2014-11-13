China CNOOC executive under probe for suspected graft - prosecutor

BEIJING Nov 13 A senior official of China
National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) is under investigation
suspected of having received bribes, China's top prosecutor said
on Thursday, the first executive from the offshore oil and gas
firm embroiled by Beijing's war on graft.
Luo Weizhong, general manager of CNOOC Gas & Power group, a
fully owned subsidiary of CNOOC, had also been detained,
according to a statement on the website of the Supreme People's
Procuratorate.(www.spp.gov.cn)
Luo is also the general manager of international trading for
the CNOOC Gas & Power group, which is in charge of investing in
multi-billion dollar gas import terminals and lining up
long-term import deals of liquefied natural gas.
CNOOC is the parent of Hong Kong and New York-listed CNOOC
Ltd .
President Xi Jinping has launched a sweeping crackdown on
corruption since taking power, warning that the problem is a
threat to the Communist Party's very survival and vowing to go
after powerful "tigers" as well as lowly "flies".
The crackdown has so far netted Zhou Yongkong, former
security chief and previously an oil industry man, and Jiang
Jiemin, former head of top energy group CNPC.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Nick Macfie)