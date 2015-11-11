UPDATE 3-China probes senior city officials for suspected graft

* Deputy party boss in Beijing being probed
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Nov 11 A deputy Communist
Party boss in Beijing and the vice mayor of Shanghai in charge
of its experimental free trade zone are being investigated for
suspected "serious breaches of discipline", the party said,
using its usual euphemism for corruption.
In a brief announcement on Wednesday, the party's anti-graft
watchdog the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection gave
no further details of the investigation into Beijing deputy
party chief Lu Xiwen.
Lu is also head of the city's party school, which trains
rising officials.
The previous day, the commission said it was probing
Shanghai Vice Mayor Ai Baojun, the most senior official from
China's finance hub to be swept up in an anti-corruption
campaign launched by President Xi Jinping after taking power
some three years ago.
It was not possible to reach either Lu or Ai for comment and
unclear if they have a lawyer.
Ai, a native of the northeastern province of Liaoning,
became a vice mayor of Shanghai in December 2007, according to
an official online biography.
Ai has headed the committee that runs the Shanghai Free
Trade Zone since its launch in September 2013, as part of a
government effort to test a more open and streamlined
environment for foreign firms to do business, along with the
relaxation of policies for several service sectors.
He was also a director of the Shanghai International Tourism
and Resorts Zone, where a new Disney theme park is being
developed, the Shanghai Daily said.
Shanghai's party boss Han Zheng called the news
"heartbreaking" but said he supported the investigation and a
zero-tolerance policy on corruption, the newspaper reported.
"Every Party member and leader should reflect deeply on and
learn from the case and take it as a grave warning. Government
officials must be role models and regulate themselves, their
relatives and staff," the newspaper quoted Han as telling a
meeting of the city's party committee on the issue.
Before entering politics, Ai was a university professor and
then worked his way up to the position of general manager of
China's second-largest steel producer, Baosteel Group.
He is the most senior Shanghai official to be investigated
for corruption since the city's then-Communist Party chief Chen
Liangyu was jailed for 18 years for graft in 2008.
Dai Haibo, a deputy secretary of the Shanghai government and
former deputy head of the free trade zone, was stripped of his
post this year, following an investigation by the
anti-corruption watchdog.
