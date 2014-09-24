China's anti-graft drive puts the squeeze on Macau junkets

| MACAU, Sept 25
MACAU, Sept 25 Macau's casino junket operators
are feeling the squeeze as China's anti-corruption drive has
blown a hole in the world's biggest gambling hub. Some are
shifting players elsewhere, like the Philippines and Vietnam;
others are quitting the business.
Chinese President Xi Jinping's near 2-year crackdown on
corrupt officials and tycoons has hit revenues at Macau's
high-rolling VIP lounges, and analysts predict this year could
be the worst on record with, at best, low single-digit growth,
though 'mass market' gamblers are taking up some of the slack.
The so-called 'big whale' gamblers, who don't blink at
dropping HK$1 million ($129,000) on a single bet, are thinner on
the ground as China's economy loses steam and eats away at their
asset wealth. The junkets - on commission from the casinos to
bring in the high-rollers, lend them money and settle their
debts - are less willing to extend generous credit terms as it's
tougher these days to chase those debts.
And local authorities and those with ties to Beijing are
leaning on the junket operators - often informally over a quiet
drink or hot pot dinner - to gather information on Chinese
officials suspected of corruption who may be laundering money
through Macau.
"I can't sleep at night. There are just too many problems,"
said one 54-year-old junket operator who didn't want to be named
because of the sensitivity of the issue. "I'm not optimistic for
the future of the VIP junket industry here."
"Beijing isn't directly controlling, but is putting subtle
pressure on the authorities here. There's more information
gathering, and it's harder now for even low-level (Chinese)
officials to come here to gamble."
The Macau-born businessman, who manages VIP tables in Galaxy
Entertainment Group's golden turreted Galaxy Macau
resort, said he was trying to get out of the business after more
than 20 years. He noted other junkets were luring customers to
casinos overseas that have greater growth potential - and are
further from Beijing's prying eyes.
ASKING QUESTIONS
Of Macau's 220 licensed junket firms, at least 15 have shut
up shop in the big casinos this year, according to a recent
Daiwa Capital Markets report. The VIP business has traditionally
brought in close to two thirds of Macau's gaming revenues - of
$45 billion last year, more than seven times those of Las Vegas
- but analysts predict that will drop to nearer a half.
"Controlling corruption is part of the business. China wants
to help Macau. Both the central and Macau governments are
helping Macau grow," said Chien Lee, former chairman and CEO of
Iao Kun Group, a junket that has applied to list shares on the
Hong Kong stock exchange.
In June, a high-profile junket boss was interviewed in Hong
Kong by Chinese investigators to provide information on Chinese
officials gambling in Macau, said two people with direct
knowledge of the matter.
In separate cases, more than half a dozen people operating
in the junket business were detained in Wynn Resorts
Wynn Macau casino late last year. In April of this
year, the wife of Cheung Chi Tai, one of the owners of leading
junket Neptune Group, was detained in Hong Kong along with
HK$200 million ($25.8 million), local media reported. Cheung Chi
Tai, named as an alleged triad member at the money laundering
trial of Carson Yeung, the former owner of English soccer club
Birmingham City, could not be reached for comment. Hong Kong
police say they don't comment on individual cases.
Industry executives say Beijing doesn't want to stamp out
the junket industry in Macau - the only place in China where
gambling is legal - and is supportive of those operating within
the rules and which are transparent about their business.
"The government wants to support Macau. It needs the junkets
for Macau to work," said an operator at a leading junket.
BEAUTY PARADE
"They're just trying to put a collar on the junkets, not
eliminate them," said Steve Vickers, a former commander of the
Royal Hong Kong Police Force's criminal intelligence bureau and
now CEO of Steve Vickers Associates, a Hong Kong-based risk
consultancy. "They want the ability to pull financial levers, so
junkets need to be acceptable and under supervision."
Vickers likened the situation to a junket beauty parade,
"where some are paraded as winners, and some as losers."
Dore, a former top-10 junket operator, said in June it was
quitting the business, stating it "provides limited room for
long-term growth development for the group."
The Macau government is encouraging the gambling industry,
which brings in over 80 percent of the Special Administrative
Region's tax revenues, to diversify. Suncity, a leading junket
with interests from property and finance to entertainment and
media, was chosen as the official sponsor for the annual Macau
Grand Prix, which features Formula Three motor-racing.
The company, led by 40-year-old Alvin Chau, a member of a
Chinese parliamentary advisory body, is listing part of its
business on the Hong Kong stock exchange through a deal with
International Entertainment Corp, a company owned by
the family of Hong Kong tycoon Cheng Yu-tung.
An executive at Heng Sheng, another leading Macau junket,
said Beijing's anti-corruption campaign was lasting longer and
going deeper than expected, and was adding to the pressure from
tight liquidity and fragile trust in the industry after one
junket agent fled with up to $1.3 billion in April.
The flow of VIP-room revenue in August, at HK$40 billion,
was half of June's levels, and Heng Sheng may close its VIP
tables at Sands China Ltd's Cotai Central and Venetian
casinos, according to an internal sales note made at an investor
meeting where the executive spoke earlier this month. A Heng
Sheng investor last month announced plans to build a $3 billion
casino resort complex on the western Pacific island of Saipan.
While analysts predict VIP revenues could drop by up to a
fifth over the rest of this year, casino and junket executives
hope a visit by Xi to Macau in December will bolster support.
"Beijing knows it needs to support Macau because if the
gaming industry doesn't do well there will be a lot of trouble
here. At the same time, Beijing is the one that suffers all the
social costs," said the locally-born junket operator.
(1 US dollar = 7.7509 Hong Kong dollar)
