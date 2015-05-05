Siemens, regulator deny China bribery report

SHANGHAI May 5 Siemens AG and
China's State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC), a
competition regulator, denied a Reuters report that the SAIC
investigated the German group's healthcare unit and its dealers
for "commercial bribery".
"The SAIC has not launched a commercial bribery
investigation into Siemens Healthcare Unit," a spokesperson for
the regulator said in a statement on its website.
Senior Germany-based Siemens spokesman Matthias Kraemer said
in response to the Reuters article: "The fact is, a branch of
Administration of Industry and Commerce (AIC) in Shanghai is
looking into Siemens Healthcare's Laboratory Diagnostics
marketing and business model, which is common worldwide in the
industry."
"Contrary to the recent media reports, the probe is neither
corruption-related nor related to any personal benefits to
individuals," he said, adding Siemens was working closely with
AIC to dispel its concerns and "expects to resolve the matter in
the near future."
