UPDATE 1-Former Sinopec executive to be prosecuted for graft

BEIJING, Sept 18 A former general manager of
Chinese energy giant Sinopec Group has been expelled from the
Communist Party and will be prosecuted for crimes, including
bribery and abuse of power, the party's anti-corruption watchdog
said on Friday.
Wang Tianpu, an oil industry veteran, was put under
investigation in April.
In a brief statement, the watchdog said that Wang accepted
gifts, abused his position for the benefit of his relatives,
spent public money on banquets, took bribes and engaged in
extortion.
Sinopec Group is the parent of Sinopec Corp,
Asia's largest oil refiner.
"Wang Tianpu was a senior leadership cadre in the party, and
he severely broke discipline," the watchdog, the Central
Commission for Discipline Inspection, said.
His case has been handed over to the legal authorities, it
added, meaning he will face prosecution.
The company said it was fully behind the decision.
"We support the decision of the party centre and have zero
tolerance for corruption," a Sinopec media official told
Reuters.
It was not possible to reach Wang for comment and not clear
if he had a lawyer.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that corruption
threatens the party's survival and his three-year anti-graft
campaign has brought down scores of senior officials in the
party, the government, the military and state-owned enterprises.
China is stepping up inspections this year at conglomerates
owned by the central government as part of its anti-graft
efforts.
