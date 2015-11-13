Deputy head of China securities regulator probed for graft

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
BEIJING Nov 13 A deputy head of China's securities regulator is being investigated for suspected "serious breaches of discipline", the ruling Communist Party's anti-graft watchdog said on Friday, using the usual euphemism for corruption.
The brief statement gave no further details of the probe into Yao Gang, a vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.