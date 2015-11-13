版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 13日 星期五

Deputy head of China securities regulator probed for graft

BEIJING Nov 13 A deputy head of China's securities regulator is being investigated for suspected "serious breaches of discipline", the ruling Communist Party's anti-graft watchdog said on Friday, using the usual euphemism for corruption.

The brief statement gave no further details of the probe into Yao Gang, a vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)

