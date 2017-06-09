UPDATE 1-Exiled Chinese tycoon fraudulently obtained big loans, employees tell court

(Updates for close of hearing, and more detailed Guo response)
By Philip Wen
DALIAN, China, June 9 Exiled billionaire
businessman Guo Wengui instructed his employees to fraudulently
obtain hundreds of millions of dollars in loans, senior
employees of his real estate company told a court in China's
northeastern Liaoning province.
Appearing in the Dalian Xigang People's Court on Friday, the
three staff from Guo's Beijing Pangu Investment confessed in a
four-hour trial to obtaining 3.2 billion yuan ($470.5 million)
from the Agricultural Bank of China in 2010
by using falsified company contracts, official seals and
receipts. The loan was repaid in full in 2014. Two of the
defendants also admitted to the false purchase of foreign
currency.
In an online video posted on Friday, Guo said the facts were
"completely different" to the charges, while suggesting any
wrongdoing may have been due to his ambitious employees chasing
higher pay and bonuses.
"(They) want the loan to go through, want to impress their
boss," he said, adding that China's banking regulations
sometimes forced people to do things that they wouldn't
otherwise do.
Guo has emerged in recent months as a political threat to
the Chinese government in an acutely sensitive year, after
unleashing a deluge of corruption allegations against high-level
Communist Party officials through Twitter posts and video blogs.
The businessman has made it clear that he wants to disrupt a key
five-yearly congress to be held this autumn.
Guo, who resides in a sprawling $68 million apartment
overlooking New York's Central Park, has provided scant evidence
to back up his claims. But his standing as a former billionaire
insider, and his close ties with one of China's most senior
intelligence officials, the disgraced former state security
vice-minister Ma Jian, have tantalised a large online following
and made him a center of attention in Beijing political circles.
While Guo was not named as a defendant in Friday's trial, he
featured prominently in the prosecution's line of questioning,
with the three employees repeatedly asked to confirm that Guo
was the ultimate controller of Pangu and made all major business
decisions, including to go ahead with the alleged loan fraud.
FOREIGN MEDIA ALLOWED ACCESS
The Chinese government has been engaged in a sustained
effort to discredit and tighten pressure on Guo.
In a highly unusual move showing the Chinese government's
determination in countering Guo's damaging allegations online,
foreign media were granted access to watch a live feed of
proceedings from a media room established in the courthouse.
Often foreign media are barred from getting access to such
events.
Transcripts and footage of proceedings were also posted on
the court's official Weibo account, an increasingly common
practice used for politically sensitive cases where the
government and party-controlled judiciary wants to get its
narrative out.
The trial on Friday is the first criminal case brought
against his company since Beijing requested Interpol issue a
global 'red notice' in April for Guo's arrest.
One of Guo's chief demands has been that his employees, who
have been held indefinitely since they were first detained in
early 2015, be freed or at least have a trial in accordance with
Chinese law.
"As long as they given back their freedom, they can say they
committed murder and arson that's fine, as long as they go
home," Guo told Reuters on Friday in a conversation through a
messaging service, adding that new "leaders" handling the case
had expedited the hearing.
"It's practical, this long-term detention is too unfair to
them."
The court prosecution summary said Guo would be dealt with
"in another case".
"Finances at the time were tight and we needed funds so Guo
Wengui already contacted the bank, we were just instructed to
prepare documents," Pangu's former finance director Yang Yin
told the court. "All the decisions are made by him."
In closing statements, the defendants expressed regret,
pleaded tearfully for leniency, and spoke of the impact their
lengthy detention had on their families.
The court said a verdict would be handed down at an
unspecified later date.
The head of Agricultural Bank of China at the time of the
loans, Xiang Junbo, who went on to head China's insurance
regulator, was investigated for corruption in April.
Guo has previously suggested that he has been engaged in
negotiations with unnamed Chinese officials, and has pointed to
the fact his wife and daughter were allowed to visit him in New
York as an outcome of those talks.
The legal backlash in the case has not just been felt in
China. Other high-profile figures caught in the crossfire of
Guo's online allegations have filed defamation suits against him
in New York, including the Chairman of property developer SOHO
China, Pan Shiyi, and prominent journalist and founder of Caixin
Media, Hu Shuli.
Australian designer Yuge Bromley also told Reuters she is
considering suing Guo, after he said she was an illegitimate
child of a senior Communist Party official.
($1 = 6.8011 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Philip Wen; Additional reporting by Gui Qing Koh
in NEW YORK; Edited by Martin Howell)