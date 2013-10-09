China arrests chairman of world's largest tin producer over bribes

BEIJING Oct 9 Chinese authorities have arrested
and charged the chairman of the world's largest producer of
refined tin, Yunnan Tin Co, for accepting bribes, a
provincial government said, in the latest example of the
country's crackdown on graft.
President Xi Jinping has made fighting corruption a key
plank of his new administration, saying the problem is so severe
it could affect the ruling Communist Party's survival.
Yunnan Tin chairman Lei Yi had been charged with taking 20
million yuan ($3.27 million) in bribes from four people, the
Yunnan government said on one of its official websites,
including from the chairman of a company called Leed
International Education Group in which Goldman Sachs has
a stake. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
The Yunnan government website said Lei had taken money from
Leed's chairman Li Hongtao to help smooth the way for Leed to
buy Yunnan Tin's 45 percent stake in a private college which
both companies had set up in 2009. The tin company is based in
the southwestern province of Yunnan.
The website report made no mention of Goldman Sachs, saying
simply that Leed was co-founded by a "foreign investment group".
A person familiar with the matter said that Goldman Sachs'
private equity arm signed an agreement with Li in 2008, in a
deal worth under $70 million that ultimately formed Leed.
An official at Yunnan Tin said the company had not received
any legal documents about Lei's case and the company was still
trying to confirm the details.
For now, Lei was still chairman and the legal representative
for the company, the official said, adding that production and
sales had not been affected.
Yunnan Tin said on July 6 that Lei's corporate duties had
been assumed by a deputy as Lei was under investigation for
"serious discipline violations", a phrase normally used to
describe corruption.
An executive at Leed's public relations department in
Beijing, who gave her family name as Wang, said the education
company would not comment on the matter and was unable to
provide contact details for Li.
Yunnan Tin had output of around 70,000 tonnes of refined tin
last year, nearly double the number 2 producer, Malaysia
Smelting Corp Bhd.
Chinese authorities have announced the investigation or
arrest of a handful of senior officials this year, and probes
have begun to reach into powerful state-owned industries.
Among them, former executives from oil giant PetroChina
are being investigated in what appears to
be the biggest graft probe into a state-run firm in years.