UPDATE 3-China COSCO to merge freight units to boost bargaining power

* COSCO to combine three dry bulk freight firms into one

* COSCO reaches agreement with some shipowners over leases

* Unclear where new firm will be based, who will manage it

* COSCO Holdings up 0.5 pct in Hong Kong vs 0.3 pct gain in broader market (Adds share price)

By Randy Fabi

SINGAPORE, Sept 1 China's state-owned COSCO Group will merge its dry bulk freight units to improve its bargaining power with shipowners, as it struggles with a severe market downturn and payment disputes that have tainted its reputation.

The country's top shipping conglomerate hopes to consolidate COSCO Bulk Carrier, COSCO Hong Kong Shipping and Qingdao Ocean Shipping into one firm as soon as possible, a COSCO official said.

The three units together own or charter more than 400 vessels, making COSCO, parent of listed firm China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd , the world's largest dry bulk company.

"For the three companies, they are right now willing to be restructured," said the COSCO official, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media on the issue.

"It is a very good time for us to restructure so we can give one voice to our clients to bargain with them."

It has yet to be decided where the new company will be based and who will manage it, he said.

TAINTED REPUTATION

Analysts said they expected little immediate impact on earnings.

"From a profit point of view, it doesn't make any difference," said Robert Bruce, an analyst at CLSA.

"It may give them better purchasing power, may give them negotiating power, may give them better market information."

COSCO's decision in the last few weeks to unilaterally halt payments for ships it has chartered has diminished the firm's reputation within the maritime community.

Shipowners have threatened to seize vessels that they have leased to COSCO and some traders are looking elsewhere to transport their coal, iron ore and other dry bulk goods.

"China COSCO probably made a misstep in refusing to pay and it would have been a better route from a public relations standpoint to renegotiate and pay the penalties instead," said Janet Lewis, analyst at Macquarie Securities.

"The outcome would likely have been the same but without the public embarrassment."

COSCO said on Friday it had resolved lease disputes with ship owners on 18 vessels and expected to reach more agreements soon.

Greece-based DryShips Inc said this week the Chinese firm resumed higher payments on three of its disputed vessels, although the terms were not disclosed. DryShips had threatened to seize more vessels if payments were not made.

Many of the shipping contracts currently being renegotiated were struck during the 2008 boom when the industry's largest capesize vessels were being rented by COSCO and others for more than $100,000 a day.

The dry bulk freight market has since plummeted due to the economic downturn and an oversupply of vessels, leaving COSCO paying 2008 prices for ships that now rent for less than $20,000 a day.

"I think it is a very right decision for us to take some pain right now, to bite our nails right now and to prepare for the next two or three years and wait for the market to be stable and rebound," the COSCO official said.

Hong Kong-listed shares of China COSCO Holdings, the flagship company of COSCO Group, have fallen 46 percent so far this year, compared with a 10 percent fall on the broader market . COSCO was up 0.5 percent on Thursday.

COSCO had 234 self-owned dry bulk vessels and 201 chartered-in dry bulk ships with a combined capacity of 3.79 million deadweight tonnes at the end of June. (Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul in LONDON and Alison Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Vinu Pilakkott)