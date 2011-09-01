UPDATE 3-China COSCO to merge freight units to boost bargaining power

* COSCO to combine three dry bulk freight firms into one
* COSCO reaches agreement with some shipowners over leases
* Unclear where new firm will be based, who will manage it
* COSCO Holdings up 0.5 pct in Hong Kong vs 0.3 pct gain in
broader market
(Adds share price)
By Randy Fabi
SINGAPORE, Sept 1 China's state-owned COSCO
Group will merge its dry bulk freight units to improve its
bargaining power with shipowners, as it struggles with a severe
market downturn and payment disputes that have tainted its
reputation.
The country's top shipping conglomerate hopes to consolidate
COSCO Bulk Carrier, COSCO Hong Kong Shipping and Qingdao Ocean
Shipping into one firm as soon as possible, a COSCO official
said.
The three units together own or charter more than 400
vessels, making COSCO, parent of listed firm China COSCO
Holdings Co Ltd , the world's largest dry
bulk company.
"For the three companies, they are right now willing to be
restructured," said the COSCO official, who declined to be named
as he was not authorised to speak to the media on the issue.
"It is a very good time for us to restructure so we can give
one voice to our clients to bargain with them."
It has yet to be decided where the new company will be based
and who will manage it, he said.
TAINTED REPUTATION
Analysts said they expected little immediate impact on
earnings.
"From a profit point of view, it doesn't make any
difference," said Robert Bruce, an analyst at CLSA.
"It may give them better purchasing power, may give them
negotiating power, may give them better market information."
COSCO's decision in the last few weeks to unilaterally halt
payments for ships it has chartered has diminished the firm's
reputation within the maritime community.
Shipowners have threatened to seize vessels that they have
leased to COSCO and some traders are looking elsewhere to
transport their coal, iron ore and other dry bulk goods.
"China COSCO probably made a misstep in refusing to pay and
it would have been a better route from a public relations
standpoint to renegotiate and pay the penalties instead," said
Janet Lewis, analyst at Macquarie Securities.
"The outcome would likely have been the same but without the
public embarrassment."
COSCO said on Friday it had resolved lease disputes with
ship owners on 18 vessels and expected to reach more agreements
soon.
Greece-based DryShips Inc said this week the
Chinese firm resumed higher payments on three of its disputed
vessels, although the terms were not disclosed. DryShips had
threatened to seize more vessels if payments were not made.
Many of the shipping contracts currently being renegotiated
were struck during the 2008 boom when the industry's largest
capesize vessels were being rented by COSCO and others for more
than $100,000 a day.
The dry bulk freight market has since plummeted due to the
economic downturn and an oversupply of vessels, leaving COSCO
paying 2008 prices for ships that now rent for less than $20,000
a day.
"I think it is a very right decision for us to take some
pain right now, to bite our nails right now and to prepare for
the next two or three years and wait for the market to be stable
and rebound," the COSCO official said.
Hong Kong-listed shares of China COSCO Holdings, the
flagship company of COSCO Group, have fallen 46 percent so far
this year, compared with a 10 percent fall on the broader market
. COSCO was up 0.5 percent on Thursday.
COSCO had 234 self-owned dry bulk vessels and 201
chartered-in dry bulk ships with a combined capacity of 3.79
million deadweight tonnes at the end of June.
