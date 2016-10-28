UPDATE 1-China's COSCO warns of loss for year in still rough shipping lanes

(Releads with warning of full-year loss, adds details)
By Brenda Goh
SHANGHAI Oct 28 China COSCO Holdings
, owner of the world's fourth-largest
container shipping fleet by capacity, warned of a loss for the
year on Friday as it failed to capitalise on a market recovery
in the third quarter.
Slowing global trade had saddled the sector with a glut of
container ships, pushing freight rates below cost in some cases
and inflicting heavy losses, until the collapse of South Korea's
Hanjin Shipping in August caused a supply shock that allowed
ship owners to push up rates.
But COSCO, among the most indebted of the global shipping
firms, said its third-quarter losses widened to 2.01 billion
yuan ($297 million), although they were less than in the second
quarter.
It said the international market still lacked solid
improvement to address the imbalance in supply and demand.
"The company grasped the opportunity of market recovery in
the third quarter and endeavoured to restore the freight rates
at (the) appropriate time," COSCO said.
"(But) the depression in the container shipping market
persists and it is anticipated that the accumulated net result
for the year may turn into losses," it said.
In the three months to end-September, COSCO's container
shipping business shipped 4.5 million twenty-foot equivalent
units (TEU), representing a year-on-year increase of 61.1
percent.
COSCO also said that it received a government subsidy of
307.6 million yuan during the period, its largest so far this
year. The company has posted heavy losses this year due to a
fall in government subsidies for scrapping ships and the sale of
its dry bulk business.
Throughput at its container terminal business rose 4.72
percent to 24.2 million TEU.
COSCO's Hong Kong listed shares closed 1.45 percent lower on
Friday, against a 0.77 percent fall in the Hang Seng Index
.
Separately on Friday the company's sister unit, Cosco
Shipping Energy Transportation which
focuses on liquefied natural gas and oil shipping, posted a 67.4
percent rise in January-September profit.
($1 = 6.7790 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)