Like it or not, China's crude oil futures will be a global benchmark

* Chinese crude benchmark all but inevitable-executives
* Rise of China's crude futures expected to be gradual
* Competitors, incumbents are not sitting idle
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Sept 10 China's push to establish a
crude derivatives contract has been met with early scepticism,
but oil executives say the country's growing economic influence
means a third global crude benchmark is inevitable.
A derivatives contract would give the Shanghai International
Energy Exchange, known as INE, a slice of an oil futures market
worth trillions of dollars, offering a rival to London's Brent
and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI).
And while others have tried and failed, China brings its
might as the world's biggest oil buyer, a strong dose of
political will and the alignment of its financial and banking
system for a yuan-denominated contract.
"The energy industry is still manned, literally, by people
from the West. But the world moves on, and there's a change of
guard," said a senior market executive, speaking on the
sidelines of a major industry gathering in Singapore this week,
at which delegates spoke on condition of anonymity.
"China has become the world's biggest oil trader, and that
means that an oil price will be set there, like it or not."
Shanghai's INE is in the final stages of launching crude oil
futures, perhaps as early as October, although sources said
delays were likely due to market turmoil.
The contract would better represent China's growing
importance in setting crude prices, increase the yuan's role as
an international currency and offer a measure of national pride.
It would also allow traders to arbitrage between major
global regions, the Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA)
and the Asia/Pacific.
Others, like the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME), have tried
to establish an Asian benchmark, but have so far failed to
attract sufficient liquidity to dominate the region.
Market participants also have concerns relating to the large
size of China's state-owned oil majors, recent moves by
regulators to influence the country's share markets, and the use
of the yuan.
"The market doesn't like the idea of a benchmark dominated
by the world's biggest consumer, where the regulator is
suspected of having the goal of lowering prices," said an
executive with a non-Chinese exchange in Asia, speaking at the
same event.
GLOBAL CLOUT
The current benchmark for pricing oil in Asia in the absence
of a derivatives contract is the Dubai crude assessment, run by
Platts, part of McGraw Hill Financial, where trading in
a specified time-frame is used to assess a daily price.
Yet traders have been concerned at heavy trading by China's
state-owned Chinaoil and Unipec, which pushed up Middle East
grades even as other grades were being pressued lower, and left
other companies struggling to take part.
China's largest independent refiner, Shandong Dongming
Petrochemical Group, said it was one of the first companies to
call for Chinese crude futures despite some concerns.
"We're concerned that the two big companies could be too
strong in terms of financing," said Shandong Dongming director
Zhang Liucheng. "They're like aircraft carriers and we're just a
small sampan (Chinese wooden boat)."
Having a yuan-denominated contract could also limit the
take-up of Shanghai's derivatives contract.
"I think it will initially mainly be used as a forex
(foreign exchange) play between the dollar and yuan," said the
head of trading with a major oil merchant.
China will still face competitors, including incumbent
Platts, oil trading hub Singapore which is also keen to
introduce a crude oil futures contract, and DME.
Additionally, regional animosity will be hard for China to
overcome.
"We can participate in TOCOM (Tokyo Commodity Exchange).
(There's) no reason to go to Shanghai," said Masashi Nakayama,
general manager of the crude oil and tanker department at
Japan's Cosmo Oil.
But many executives see the success of a China contract as a
given, even if the take-up is gradual.
"One-by-one, the oil-majors will start to participate, then
others will follow," said an executive with a Western oil major.
"While it might take some time to establish itself due to choppy
markets and regulatory hurdles as well as the fact that it would
introduce a foreign exchange element to crude futures, it is
overdue for a Chinese contract to established."
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard
Pullin)