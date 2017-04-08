China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout

SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities
regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash
dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Liu Shiyu, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) also warned listed firms against raising money
for blind investments, or designing complicated share structures
that facilitate insider trading and other malpractices.
"Paying cash dividends is a basic way to reward investors
... and the ultimate source of a stock's intrinsic value," Liu
said in a recent speech, a transcript of which was posted on
CSRC's website on Saturday.
CSRC will take "tough measures" against those "iron
roosters" who haven't plucked a single feature for many years,
even though they have the ability to pay dividends, Liu said.
Liu, installed as head of China's securities watchdog
following the 2015 stock market crash, has made investor
protection his priority, having stepped up a crackdown on market
manipulation and tightened disclosure rules.
Rejecting the view that the share price of a growth company
will rise even without cash dividends, Liu said a company's
growth is far from certain, so buying a stock with no dividend
would be merely a game of "passing flowers until the drum beat
stops."
"Steady and stable cash dividend payout often signals
healthy financial and operational conditions of a listed
company," Liu said.
"On the contrary, if a company doesn't pay dividends with no
proper reasons, it could be the signal of accounting fraud or
mismanagement."
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Ros
Russell)