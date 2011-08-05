UPDATE 1-Top China paper scoffs at suggestion Beijing is hacking villain

(Adds background)
BEIJING Aug 5 China's top official newspaper on
Friday dismissed as irresponsible suggestions Beijing was the
"state actor" behind massive Internet hacking of governments and
companies that security company McAfee this week said it had
discovered.
The report in the People's Daily, the main mouthpiece of
China's ruling Communist Party, did not quote any official
reaction to the hacking allegations but is the closest to an
official response that Beijing has given to the McAfee report.
McAfee said this week that it discovered a five-year long
campaign of cyber attacks on the networks of governments,
organisations and businesses.
It did not name the "state actor" it believed was behind the
attacks but several experts pointed the finger at China.
Not so, said the People's Daily.
"Linking China to Internet hacking attacks is
irresponsible," it said.
"The McAfee report claims that a 'state actor' engaged in
hacking for a large-scale Internet espionage operation, but its
analysis clearly does not stand up to scrutiny."
McAfee said the 72 victims in the hacking campaign included
the governments of the United States, Taiwan, India, South
Korea, Vietnam and Canada. Other targets were the United
Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the
International Olympic Committee; and an array of companies, from
defense contractors to high-tech enterprises.
Jim Lewis, a cyber expert with the Center for Strategic and
International Studies, earlier told Reuters it was very likely
China was behind the hacking because some of the targets had
information that would be of special interest only to Beijing.
McAfee's report said the attacks were the biggest ever
discovered.
The People's Daily cited comments on the Internet that
suggested McAfee published the report to alarm people into
buying more of its cyber security technology.
"In fact, as the number of hacking attacks on prominent
international businesses and organisations has grown this year,
some Western media have repeatedly depicted China as the villain
behind the scenes," said the paper.
The Chinese government has used the People's Daily to round
on earlier foreign claims of hacking.
In early June, Google said it suspected Chinese hackers of
trying to steal the passwords of hundreds of Google email
account holders, including those of U.S. government officials,
Chinese rights activists and journalists.
The overseas edition of the People's Daily hit back by
saying that Google had become a "political tool" used to vilify
the Chinese government, and warning that the U.S. Internet
giant's statements could hurt its business.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ken Wills and Jonathan
Thatcher)