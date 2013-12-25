China tightens infant formula rules in food safety drive

SHANGHAI Dec 25 China will further toughen milk
powder regulation next year as it moves to boost confidence in
domestic producers and allay long-standing fears around food
safety in its $12.4 billion infant formula market.
Milk powder firms will need to apply for a new permit under
the toughened rules by the end of May next year, the China Food
and Drug Administration said in a statement on its website,
which was carried by state media on Wednesday. The food
regulator will then release a list of approved producers.
"The new rules harden the conditions for milk powder makers
to obtain a permit. Importantly this will raise safety and
quality control in the sector, raw material quality, production
processes and traceability," it said.
Food safety has long dragged on China's domestic milk powder
makers, boosting international brands in an infant formula
market set to double to $25 billion by 2017, according to data
from Euromonitor. China has announced moves to consolidate the
sector, supporting domestic "champions" who will be able to
compete more strongly with global rivals.
Milk powder is a sensitive topic since a 2008 scandal
involving milk tainted with the industrial chemical melamine
killed at least six infants and left thousands more ill.
That damaged the reputation of Chinese firms and boosted the
market share of foreign brands such as Danone SA,
Nestle SA, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co and
Abbott Laboratories. Imported brands account for close
to 80 percent of the infant formula market in major cities.
The new regulations will see more stringent inspection and
testing of milk powder products, with specialised teams working
with producers to enforce the rules.
China's biggest milk powder makers include Inner Mongolia
Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd, China Mengniu Dairy Co
Ltd, Feihe International Inc and Heilongjiang
Wondersun Dairy Co Ltd.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Paul
Tait)